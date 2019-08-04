Landon Collins Provides Redskins Play of the Day

The Washington Redskins got a glimpse of what they hope will be one of many big plays provided by safety, Landon Collins.

The Pro Bowl safety was the NFL’s biggest offseason defensive signing in free agency and today during the Redskins eighth day of training camp made the best play of the day.

Collins, 25, intercepted a red-zone pass by quarterback Colt McCoy which was intended for wideout, Paul Richardson.

The former Alabama star made a one-handed interception of McCoy’s would-be touchdown pass attempt.

Collins wasn’t done, however, and returned the interception down the sidelines for what would have been over 100 yards on the return.

“I’ll go through the progression. Honestly, I was on a three-to-two read,” Collins said about the interception. “My three didn’t come up the field so my next read was to my two. Both of my two’s went outside, so I didn’t have any reads. All I had was space and opportunity and I just knew looking at the quarterback, he was drifting my way. So from that standpoint, I knew the ball was coming in that area, I just didn’t know where it was going at. I broke on the ball and played with instincts from there. But with big plays like that, it shows the team that we got talent on our back end that’s going to make plays, that’s going to be playmakers, game-changers, get an opportunity to win a game, and try to make a run for the big dance. With that being said, that’s what we have to continue to do. We have guys all over the field to do that, and it’s very special and I can see it on this team.”

The safety’s big play excited a large and exuberant Redskins crowd from the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, VA. Today was ‘Fan Appreciation Day’ which easily produced the largest crowd to the facility since training camp started.

Collins is expected to anchor the backend of a resurgent Redskins defense that many believe have the talent to become an upper-echelon unit this season.