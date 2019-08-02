LeBron James ‘Most Scrutinized Athlete Ever’ per Chris Broussard

LeBron James has pilloried over the last week, from his enthusiastic cheering and dunking at his son’s basketball game to former Cavs general manager David Griffin complaining about building a roster around James. Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard is saying enough is enough.

The NBA analyst went on “First Things First” to say that the 15-time All-Star is “the most scrutinized athlete in the history of American sports, period.”

“When Michael Jordan played, there wasn’t even national, 24-hour a day sports radio for the most part,” he said across from Nick Wright. “There certainly weren’t debate shows or morning shows like this talking sports. So if LeBron misses a game-winning jump shot in Utah on a Tuesday night, we’re scrutinizing it. We don’t remember Michael Jordan’s misses…(LeBron) does get plenty of criticism.”

This is coming off the heels of Griffin stating that James’ contract made it hard for him to build a roster in Cleveland. He also stated that James “is getting all the credit and none of the blame” for the Cavaliers’ success at the time.

Broussard acknowledged some validity to those statements.

“LeBron is high-maintenance, I get what Griffin is saying,” he said. “The 1-year deals that put pressure on you to keep building around me. The cryptic tweets, and all of that stuff. I get that, but the payoff is what sports is all about. It’s about winning.”

While James had won three NBA titles between Miami and Cleveland, he led a dysfunctional Lakers team to a 37-45 record last season. That extended Los Angeles’ playoff drought to six seasons.

Much of the criticism fell at the feet of Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka and management that failed to team James up with another superstar. While that has changed with the trade for Anthony Davis and the signing of DeMarcus Cousins, Griffin eluded at how much of a struggle it is to work with James.

“Everything we did was so inorganic and unsustainable and, frankly, not fun. I was miserable,” Griffin said. “Literally the moment we won the championship, I knew I was gonna leave. There was no way I was gonna stay for any amount of money.”

Jason Whitlock on LeBron

Broussard didn’t even touch on LeBron’s most recent issues with the press, including Jason Whitlock’s comparing James’ rush for fame to cocaine addiction.

In a segment of “Speak for Yourself,” Whitlock didn’t hold back in criticizing James, who was recently seen dunking in his son Bronny’s pre-game lay-up line and cheering loudly at his son’s championship-sealing dunk.

“It’s inappropriate,” Whitlock said. “It points to how much fame has inevitably changed LeBron over the past decade. Fame is a drug more potent and dangerous than cocaine. LeBron is a fame and social media junkie. He moved to Los Angeles looking for a better high.”

One of his Lakers teammates in Kyle Kuzma rushed to his defense for all the criticism he’s faced this offseason.

“This offseason, you see just people slandering his name and saying this about him, saying that,” Kuzma said. “But you know, he’s been super motivated this offseason, working. Between shooting movies he’s in the gym. He’s in the gym early, night, whatever. So just being locked in. That’s the biggest thing … being ready for it all.”

Despite a groin injury at midseason, James still averaged 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists over 55 games played in his debut season with Los Angeles.