From 2010 up until now, two names have dominated the basketball world – LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. While Bryant was widely considered to hold the mantle of “best player” at the start of the decade, James has since taken the baton and run with it in the wake of Bryant’s retirement.

For their impact on the game and production over that period of time, both players wound up being named to NBA.com’s All-Decade list – though LeBron was looked at in a much more favorable light compared to Kobe.

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James & Kobe Bryant Named to NBA All-Decade Team

Making first-team All-Decade, LeBron leads the league in All-Stars (10) and All-NBA teams (10) over the course of the past decade. While the majority of prime was spent with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, LeBron still looks to have some gas in the tank for the Lakers as he chugs forward into his mid and late 30’s over the coming years.

While on the surface the Kobe third-team placement might seem like a snub, the fact of the matter is he really only played for half the decade. Especially factoring in his Achilles’ injury that forced him out for a year, Bryant’s biggest obstacle holding him back from being higher up this list was simply father time. That said, in his limited time being actually healthy this decade, Bryant was able to put together an extremely impressive seven All-Star appearances at four All-NBA teams.

This also marks both Bryant and James’ second All-Decade honors as Bryant was unanimously a first-teamer of the 2000s while James found his way onto a number of second and third-team lists despite joining the league in just 2003.

LeBron James Looking for Fourth Championship in Los Angeles

Having missed the playoffs for the first time since his sophomore campaign in the NBA, LeBron should be coming back a motivated man this year. In the place of promising young talent now sits established veteran contributors that all look tailor-made to play alongside LeBron – most notably Anthony Davis. The addition of DeMarcus Cousins could potentially be a game changer as well, especially if he can get back closer to his pre-injury All-NBA self.

James knows his championship window is closing and this year’s team offers him a realistic shot to get at least one more ring before he rides off into the sunset. James currently has three rings accumulated with the Cavaliers and Heat – adding another where he helps to restore the Lakers’ storied franchise from its darkest depths would do wonders for the narrative surrounding his career as well.

Coming into the season the most rested he has ever been, playing alongside a brand new superstar, and with a supporting cast tailored to fit his drive and kick playstyle, the Lakers are clearly doing everything in their power to capitalize on James’ final productive seasons.