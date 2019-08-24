WATCH: Lightning Strikes FedEx Cup Golf Course Leaving Multiple Injured

Lightning struck during the FedEx Cup at East Lake Golf Course on Saturday. The inclement weather caused a delay during the third round of the PGA Tour Championship and play was halted until Sunday. Shortly after the announcement, video surfaced of lightning striking a tree on the course in Atlanta, Georgia, and reporter Mike Tirico of NBC reported that multiple people were injured.

Joe Beall of Golf Digest tweeted the two lightening strikes hit at East Lake Golf Course and that the police are reporting that six people have been transported to the hospital. The injuries are not reported to be life-threatening.

There were two lightning strikes at East Lake. Four people have been confirmed as injured, but police officials on the scene say six. They have been taken to the hospital; injuries are not believed to be life-threatening https://t.co/iWqsAVkctc — Joel Beall (@JoelMBeall) August 24, 2019

Video of the lightening was captured and shared on Twitter by Blake Manuel. In the clip you can see the lightning strike hit a tree and burst into flames, leaving black smoke in its wake.

Lightening strike at the FedEx cup championship in Atlanta. Hope everyone is ok. #FedExCup pic.twitter.com/gbSFvVJwHO — Blake Manuel (@Bcicles) August 24, 2019

Slow-motion video of the lightning strike was posted online by Craig Lucie. In the clip captured on TV, it appears as if the entire lights up after the tree was was hit. Afterward, the tree continues to burn as smoke fills the area.

NBC just showed a lightning strike out at the #TOURChampionship at East Lake that injured possibly 4. This is a slow motion shot of their coverage. Wow! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0Z1ARb6a8q — Craig Lucie (@CraigLucie) August 24, 2019

An hour before the lightning struck, Heavy reporter Jonathon Adams, who was on the scene at the East Lake Golf Course, snapped a photo of the darkening skies in Atlanta. Afterward, Adams was also able to grab a close-up of the tree that was hit during the storm in which you can see a large branch hanging down while people are scrambling away to safety in the background.

A look at the tree hit by lightening during #FedExCup at East Lake today. #PGATour #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/tA5lSQTljs — Jonathan Adams (@JonDAdams) August 24, 2019

The PGA Puts Out an Official Statement

Reporter Evan Priest tweeted out an official statement from the PGA regarding the double lightning strikes at the FedEx Cup Tournament on Saturday. “At 4:17 p.m., the third round of the TOUR championship was suspended due to inclement weather in the area. At 4:45 p.m., there were two lightning strikes at East Lake Golf Club; a tree near the range/15 green/16 tee was hit, and debris from that strike injured four people.

EMT tended to those fans and two other immediately and transported them from the property via ambulance for further medical attention. Our latest report is that their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Due to these circumstances, the third round has been suspended for the day and play will resume on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET.

The safety of our fans, players and partners is of the utmost importance. We will provide futher updates as they become available.”

Statement from the PGA Tour regarding the two lightning strikes. Debris from a falling tree injured at least four people pic.twitter.com/VRPYqKeviE — Evin Priest (@EvinPriest) August 24, 2019

