Maggie Haney: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Maggie Haney, New Jersey-based coach of Olympic and world champion gymnasts, is under investigation for allegations of physical and emotional abuse, according to The Orange County Register.

The 41-year-old coach, wife, and mother of two has been training gymnasts since 2007, according to her website. Haney is known for coaching several high-profile gymnasts and has since come under fire for her practices.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Maggie is the Owner & Head Coach at MG Elite

According to her website, Haney competed for the North Carolina State Wolfpack women’s gymnastics program. During her time at NCSU, Haney achieved more perfect scores than any individual in the team’s history, becoming the first NCSU gymnast to ever score a perfect 10.0.

Haney led the team to their only NCAA National Championships in 1998, according to NCSU After that, Haney thought her gymnastics career would end, however, she went on to become a successful coach.

Haney became the owner and head coach at MG Elite, which she formed in 2012. MG Elite is based out of Monmouth Gymnastics in Morganville, New Jersey, and has been placing gymnasts on the US National Team since 2013, according to its website. Combined, Haney says her gymnasts have earned 27 international medals. In addition, four of her gymnasts have reached the international elite level and gone on to win a US National Title.

2. Maggie Has Coached Laurie Hernandez, Jazmyn Foberg & Riley McCusker

“We’re going to the Olympics!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Omggggg!!!” Maggie wrote on Instagram in July 2016.

According to her website, Maggie has coached many elite athletes including 2016 Olympic gold and silver medalist Laurie Hernandez, former USA team member Jazmyn Foberg, and 2018 world gold medalist Riley McCusker.

Maggie says she was the sole coach of Laurie Hernandez, who went on to become the youngest member of the US Olympic team at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Hernandez earned a silver medal on beam and a gold medal in the team competition, according to her Instagram page.

“We did this together. Thank you,” Hernandez wrote to Haney on Instagram.

3. Haney Allegedly Screamed, Threatened, Bullied, and Harassed Gymnasts Often

According to The Orange County Register, Haney is under investigation by USA Gymnastics in response to allegations of verbal and emotional abuse. The outlet reports that Haney is alleged to have screamed, threatened, bullied, and harassed gymnasts on a regular basis. In addition, Haney is alleged to have told injured gymnasts to remove boot casts, to continue training and competing.

While it is unknown who exactly filed the complaints with USA Gymnastics, OCR reports that at least four families have made allegations against Haney to the organization. USA Gymnastics reportedly declined comment on the Haney investigation, however, they offered a broader statement:

“Athlete safety and well-being are top priorities for USA Gymnastics, and all misconduct reports and concerns are taken very seriously and handled proactively. Thoroughly reviewing, evaluating and investigating a safe-sport report is vital, which means it is not necessarily a quick process. While it may appear to the outside that a report or matter is on hold or ignored, the truth is that the report/matter is being dealt with confidentially in accordance with the established process and procedures, which fully comply with federal law and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee requirements.

USA Gymnastics went on to state that they will only comment on a safe-sport matter if and when the resolution involves or yields a public-facing result.

4. Parents Think Haney is ‘Immature’ and ‘Possessive’

According to some parents, Haney allegedly treats her athletes as if she is their friend and not their coach. There are plenty of comments about Maggie saying she is possessive of her successful gymnasts but turns cold when they decide to go off on their own.

“I get the impression that Maggie Haney acts like an emotionally immature, overly possessive teenager,” UteGymFan wrote on Reddit. “She treats her gymnasts like BFFs and gushes over them on social media (saw it with Laurie and you’re seeing it now with Riley and Olivia), and when they leave her to do other things she goes all “mean girl” and starts trashing them.”

“Maggie is a bully,” Ellteessare wrote. “To put it simply and sweetly, she considers herself of the utmost importance to her athletes and when they don’t respond in kind, she sends them mean texts like a teenager a la Laurie Hernandez. She’s a bully.”

“My biggest problem with Maggie aside from the Laurie situation is pushing Riley into competing multiple times in 2017 when she wasn’t ready or was clearly not totally healthy and laughed about it in interviews,” Gingeysaurusrex wrote.

5. Haney is Married With Two Children

According to her website, Maggie is married to David Haney, who creates and cuts all of the MG Elite Floor music. David is pictured above with Maggie on his birthday in 2015.

The two have a daughter, eight-year-old Dayton, who is in the level 6 gymnastics training group. They also have a son, four-year-old Ryker, who enjoys soccer. Maggie’s children appear frequently on her social media, especially Dayton, who spends a lot of time in the gym.