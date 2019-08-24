Manny Diaz Salary: How Much Does Miami Hurricanes Coach Make?

Manny Diaz will make $3.1 million in his first season as the head coach for the Miami Hurricanes. The longtime defensive coordinator took over for Mark Richt, who retired after the 2018 season concluded.

According to the Miami Herald, the deal is for five years. As a first-time head coach, he is understandably making less than Richt did in his final year at his alma mater.

Richt was earning more than $4 million, with increases that would have moved closer to $5 million over the final four years of his contract. According to USA Today’s chart of college coaching salaries for the 2018 season, Richt earned $4.058 million in 2018. The top five salaries: Alabama’s Nick Saban at $8.3 million, Ohio State’s Urban Meyer at $7.6 million, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh at $7.504 million, Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher at $7.5 million and Auburn’s Gus Malzahn at $6.7 million.

The Herald has Diaz at 41st in the country. This ranks in the lower half of the Power Five conferences. The other reason for the pay decrease was to cover Diaz’s contract buyout from Temple, where he signed as head coach just days before switching to Miami.

Diaz was one of the best-compensated coordinators in the country for years before taking over in Coral Gables. According to Bleacher Report, he was the highest paid assistant in the Big 12 in 2013.

The top-paid assistant in the Big 12 in 2013 was Texas defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who was making $650,000 before getting sacked in September.

While his contract was reported by the Miami Herald, it’s not official at this time. As a private university, Miami is not required to release documents under FOIA.

What Happened With Mark Richt’s Retirement

Richt recorded winning records in each of his three seasons with the Hurricanes, earning a 26-13 mark. He guided the program to the ACC Championship Game in 2017, but fell to 7-6 last year.

He explained his retirement as “the right time to go,” particularly due to a loss of passion for the career.

“I felt like Miami would be in better hands,” he said to the Miami Herald last April. “I did it because I thought it was the right time for me and I also thought it would be good for the university. Me knowing it wasn’t time to do it anymore, I didn’t want to fake it. I didn’t want to just do it for the money. For me to know it was time to stop coaching, it was obvious it would be good for everybody.

“I don’t know how to describe it. Sometimes you just know. It wasn’t like I planned it, midseason or a year in advance. When the season was over, I was thinking about the possibility of it. By the time the bowl game was finished, between myself and God and my wife, it was the right thing to do. I am thankful and blessed to be asked to coach at my alma mater.”

Richt will shift to the broadcasting side of things as an analyst for the upstart ACC Network for ESPN. As a former Georgia coach, as well, he may appear as a contributor for the SEC Network, as well.