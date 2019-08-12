Milwaukee Bucks: Brook Lopez, Robin Lopez Pranked Teacher in Grade School

Brook Lopez and Robin Lopez are teammates as members of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The last time the two were a packaged deal, the brothers were teammates at Stanford University in 2007 and were eventual first-round picks in the 2008 NBA Draft.

Eleven years later, it’s ‘a thing.’

After playing in the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals where he averaged 11.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in 15 games for the Bucks, Brook Lopez re-signed with the Bucks and his brother left the Windy City where he averaged 9.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 74 games and 36 starts with the rebuilding Bulls to join his brother and The Greek Freak Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee.

The pairing of two brothers and their eccentric personalities will add to a budding Bucks team that is a rising NBA Eastern Conference team.

In between discussing Zenni’s Blokz glasses which helps protect from UV’s and Blue Light on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Robin Lopez discussed he and his brother’s close relationhip and the time they played a trick on their first grade teacher!

Yes!

Apparently, the brothers took cues from the hit show, Sister Sister and played a trick on their first grade teacher by impersonationg each other.

Check out the hilarious snippet from our Q & A below (you can also watch the entire video above)

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Here’s my question. FIrst of all, you being a twin, did you and your brother grow up watching reruns of Sister, Sister?

Robin Lopez: We grew up when it was out! So yeah, we saw it in syndication on television, yeah.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Well I was giving you a compliment, you know, you could say you’re young…

Robins Lopez: I’m distinguished, i’m distinguished, now.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Did you guys get any ideas from the show?

Robin Lopez: Not too many from the show, we didn’t have the charisma to pull off what they could pull off, you know? I don’t think we have that inherent charisma to make those plans flow, the juices to make those plans flow.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: So no juices and berries? You guys never pulled off a switcheroo, like-

Robin Lopez: We did, we did once in first grade, we successfully switched classes on our teachers, and, apparently Brook got away with it scot-free, but whatever I did, if I was too intelligent in there, my recreation of Brook wasn’t up to snuff, and his teacher didn’t say anything during the day, but afterwards he knew it was me, apparently.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: So he can impersonate you and you can’t impersonate him?

Robin Lopez: I guess so, but you know what? It makes sense because he’s a little devious, he’s definitely the evil twin, he’s the devious one. He’s got some messed-up business that I can’t, I’m a good guy, you can see it in my eyes, you know, I could never stoop to.

Brook and Robin are now teammates in Milwaukee.

Million Dollar Question: Will they be roommates?

According to the Fresno Bee, neither brother has hinted about their possible living arrangements.

The two considered rooming together in 2015 when Brook was with the Brooklyn Nets and Robin was in his only season with the rival Knicks, but they decided against it because of their cats.

“The cats really wouldn’t get along,” Brook told The New York Post that year. “They just wouldn’t allow it.”