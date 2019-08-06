Myles Garrett Misses Practice, Browns Reveal Injury

Myles Garrett is hard to miss when he is on the field, tossing around offensive lineman like rag dolls.

So when the Cleveland Browns star defensive end wasn’t on the field for practice on Monday, it was obvious.

The Browns revealed that Garrett is dealing with a knee injury. It was not specified how serious the injury is or if he’ll miss additional time. The Browns had Sunday off, so there didn’t seem to be a reason for Garrett to have a scheduled rest day.

Myles Garrett was idle with a knee today per #Browns team notes — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 5, 2019

Garrett had some company on the sideline. In fact, the entire Browns starting defensive line missed practice with injuries. Larry Ogunjobi also missed the session, while Sheldon Richardson (abdomen) and Olivier Vernon (hamstring) have been sidelined for multiple practices.

As with Garrett, the Browns have not spoken on the severity of those injuries, but none of them were given an injury designation on the Browns unofficial depth chart that was released Monday, hinting that it might not be anything long-term.

Hayden Grove of Cleveland.com noted on Twitter that head coach Freddie Kitchens had an “animated” conversation with the players that missed practice.

Freddie Kitchens having a pretty animated conversation with the seven guys that aren’t on the field for practice today. He’s been looking at Myles Garrett quite a bit. #Browns pic.twitter.com/d9QgtMCJTh — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) August 5, 2019

Myles Garrett’s Expectations After Pro Bowl Year

Garrett has looked to be in mid-season form at training camp and is primed to improve on a Pro Bowl season where he notched 44 total tackles, including 35 solo stops, playing in all 16 games.

He also recorded 13.5 sacks, coming up just a half-sack short of the tying Reggie Camp’s 35-year-old single-season franchise record.

Garrett expressed his desire to be one of the NFL’s best after the Browns first training camp practice when he was asked how he thinks the league will view him when he shows everything he’s capable of.

“As the best defensive player in the league – that is the goal. That is the only way to stamp your name in the history books,” Garrett said. “If you are the best defensive player, you have to win Defensive Player of the Year. That is always the goal. If I don’t win that, it is about being a team player and taking my team to the Super Bowl.”

Myles Garrett Drops Weight, Steps Up Game

Garrett came to camp leaner and meaner, saying he dropped 10 pounds before coming to training camp.

“I just felt like I needed my old speed back while keeping the strength I had the last two years,” Garrett said. “I feel like nothing’s really changed, and I feel like I’m adding some power to those speed moves.”

He told the Cleveland Browns official site that he lost the weight by doing an extreme diet that featured two snacks a day, multiple bottles of water and “one big milk.” It’s crazy he was able to get by on that, considering the intensity of his workouts.

Garrett reportedly weighs 262 pounds, which would be around what he was during his college days at Texas A&M.

“The speed helps get power,” Garrett said, “and if you’re under somebody’s pads, you’re going to win.”

