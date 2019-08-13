Browns Star Myles Garrett Has an Unexpected Passion

Roses are red, violets are blue, Myles Garrett is getting to the quarterback, and there’s nothing you can do.

It turns out the Cleveland Browns star defensive end is talented both on and off the field — and in very different ways. On the field, Garrett is one of the NFL’s premier pass-rushers, crushing QBs for a living. Away from the game, Garrett is a renaissance man, with a passion for dinosaurs, anime and poetry.

Garrett recently discussed his poems with The Athletic’s Lindsay Jones, revealing just how serious he is about it, saying he wants to compile it all in a book.

Myles Garrett has been writing poetry for us. Stay tuned for more. @MylesLGarrett pic.twitter.com/SXMM7S6X1t — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 3, 2018

“I’m a perfectionist, so I want to make sure I put out the very best I can before I (submit it). I don’t want (a publisher) to look at them and go ‘Oh God, no. Let’s just publish it because of his name,'” Garrett said. “No, I want to make sure it is actually good stuff I’m putting down.”

When HBO’s Hard Knocks was in town last year for training camp, a small portion of the second episode profiled Garrett’s poetry.

He even went on NFL Network’s “The Checkdown” and delivered some of the work.

It’s easy for players to get lost in the lights and glamor of being in the NFL, especially for someone like Garrett, who carries a Pro Bowl resume and is one of the brightest young stars in the game. However, when Garrett needs to get grounded, he opens his notebook.

“It gets me back to the real world,” he said. “This is nothing like the real world that people live in day-to-day. Go back to before this thing got so big.”

Myles Garrett Loves Dinosaurs and Anime

Garrett also spends his free time researching dinosaurs and watching his favorite anime (there’s a lot).

Garrett’s love for dinosaurs goes back to his childhood. He has said Jurassic Park was the first movie he remembers watching and his affinity for the extinct creatures grew from there. Garrett did an interview with My Aggie Nation in college where he broke down his favorite dinosaurs, noting the spinosaurus as his favorite, which is the largest carnivorous dinosaur to ever live.

What gets the former No. 1 overall pick charged up for game day is some of favorite anime — from Dragonball Z to Hunter x Hunter.