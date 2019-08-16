Myles Garrett Declares It’s ‘Cleveland vs. The World’

Myles Garrett is firmly in Stipe Miocic’s corner for UFC 241.

The Cleveland Browns star defensive end sent out a message ahead of Miocic’s big UFC Heavyweight Championship fight against Daniel Cormier on Saturday, showing support for his part-time training partner.

“The time for talk is over. Stipe vs. DC,” Garrett said. “Cleveland vs. the world. It’s time to go get that belt and bring it back to the city — bring it back to The Land. So excited for you. I know you’re going to win that championship belt and bring it back. We are all going to be rooting for you brother.”

Thanks for pushing me through training mentally and physically. Now it’s your time to shine. Go out there and get that championship. #clevelandvstheworld @stipemiocic pic.twitter.com/o6oN9Tht6g — Jurassic Myles🦖 (@MylesLGarrett) August 16, 2019

Miocic quickly fired back at his buddy saying: “My dude!!! You’re a freak bro. Let’s go get a couple championships for The Land!!!”

Miocic, a Cleveland native, is one of the top UFC heavyweights of all time, with a professional record of 18-3 — 14 of those wins coming by knockout.

The fight is a highly anticipated rematch, with Cormier winning the first matchup in July of 2018 via a shocking first-round knockout.

As with most big fights, the two have engaged in a war of words, with Cormier going as far to say that this fight will effectively end Miocic’s career.

“He’s going to be done. After this one, it’s going to be very hard for Stipe to get to back to where he once was because this one’s going to break him,” Cormier told MMAweekly.com. “Because I know what the second (Jon) Jones fight did to me. It almost broke me. But all my life experiences, my father, my cousin, my daughter, my roommate, all those life experiences allow me to keep things in perspective, whereas he really hasn’t had to do that.”

Cormier also said a few things about Miocic’s emotions and feelings, to which Stipe had the perfect response.

“I have no feelings toward him,” Miocic told SB Nation’s bloodyelbow.com. “He needs to get out of high school and turn the page, honestly. I don’t know what his deal is about my ‘feelings.’ I just said I want a rematch. The dude literally cried on national TV, but whatever.”

Myles Garrett Trains With Stipe Miocic in Offseason

Seeking a way to get to the next level, Garrett trained with Miocic in his Cleveland gym this offseason. Garrett, who posted some of his crazy workouts this offseason, was exhausted by the end of it.

“It was some of the most intense strength workouts that I’ve done,” Garrett told the Beacon Journal/Ohio.com. “Just being in the ring and having to do those rounds, just being consistent, always being on your toes, making sure that you’re not lacking for a second, it kills your legs.”

Garrett is coming off a Pro Bowl season where he notched 44 total tackles, including 35 solo stops, playing in all 16 games. He also recorded 13.5 sacks, coming up just a half-sack short of the tying Reggie Camp’s 35-year-old single-season franchise record.

UFC 241: Daniel Cormier Slight Favorite Against Stipe Miocic

Cormier is installed as the favorite in the fight, currently sitting at -140, according to Bovada. Last time the two met, Cormier was a significant underdog at +205, having just come up from light heavyweight division.

Before losing to Cormier, Miocic had won six straight heavyweight fights and had defended his belt against the likes of Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos and Francis Ngannou. He’s has not fought since the loss to Cormier.

