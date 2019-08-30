Los Angeles Lakers’ NBA 2K20 Player Ratings Revealed

If you’re a Los Angeles Lakers fan and you’re wondering what kind of ratings each member of the Purple and Gold has for NBA 2K20, you’ve come to the right place.

The latest release of the 2K series will hit store shelves on Sep. 6 — but you don’t have to wait another week to see all 16 player ratings for the Lakers.

Entering the 2019-20 season, the Lakers will have the second-highest team overall — just behind the Los Angeles Clippers. It’s no surprise considering the team features the highest-rated player in the game overall in LeBron James at a 97 rating, while the newly-acquired Anthony Davis ranks seventh overall in the newest incarnation of the 2K series.

Included in this list is the player rating of Dwight Howard, who just agreed to terms on his new deal with the Lakers late last week. DeMarcus Cousins’ player rating is also included in this list, but he’ll likely be out for the season due to a torn ACL suffered in a pickup game a couple of weeks go, which means you won’t be able to use him in online play. It’s a shame because he was the third-highest rated player on the roster.

Without further ado, here are the player ratings of the entire Lakers’ roster, with the highest rated listed first and the lowest rated listed last.

1. LeBron James — 97 rating

2. Anthony Davis — 94 rating

3. DeMarcus Cousins (injured) — 86 rating

4. Kyle Kuzma — 84 rating

5. Dwight Howard — 80 rating

6. JaVale McGee — 79 rating

7. Danny Green — 77 rating

8. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — 76 rating

9. Rajon Rondo — 76 rating

10. Avery Bradley — 76 rating

11. Quinn Cook — 74 rating

12. Alex Caruso — 73 rating

13. Troy Daniels — 72 rating

14. Jared Dudley — 72 rating

15. Talen Horton-Tucker (Rookie) — 70 rating

16. Kostas Antetokounmpo — 69 rating

NBA 2K20 will have new features to the game, with the 20-year-old series featuring WNBA players and teams for the first time in the series history. All twelve teams from the WNBA will be included.

Furthermore, all of the familiar modes that have become a staple of the 2K series will return yet again. That means MyCareer, MyTeam, MyGM and MyLeague game modes will all return. NBA 2K20 released a trailer for its MyCareer mode and it features a number of stars.

Actor Idris Elba, Rosario Dawson, Jaleel White, Ernie Hudson, NBA Hall-of-Famer Scottie Pippen and Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban all appear in this season’s MyCareer mode.

You can view the trailer below.

So given what we’ve seen from the Lakers’ individual player ratings, why are they lower than the Clippers? Well, as I mentioned earlier, the overall team rating for each club was literally by the slimmest of margins — we’re talking decimal points here.

These are the highest-rated teams in NBA 2K20: 1. Los Angeles Clippers (78.69)

2. Los Angeles Lakers (78.27)

3. Utah Jazz (78.17)

4. Denver Nuggets (78.08)

5. Golden State Warriors (77.71) Check out the ratings for all 30 teams here: https://t.co/Sa0pFS3P6I — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) August 26, 2019

So, why do the Clippers have such a high overall team rating? For one, they also feature a dynamic one-two punch in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. You know how I mentioned that LeBron is the highest-rated player in the game? Well, I failed to mention that Leonard is also the highest-rated player in the game with a 97 overall rating.

George is no slouch himself as he was given a 93 rating — the eighth-highest rated player in the game — while reigning Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams has a respectable 84 overall rating and Montrezl Harrell was given an 83 rating.

The Clippers also have a plethora of players ranked in the high-70’s, guys like Patrick Beverley, JaMychal Green, Ivica Zubac and Landry Shamet. In other words, they’re slightly more well-balanced than the Lakers due to their depth.

Due to Cousins’ injury, the Lakers’ overall team rating will drop.

But that shouldn’t stop Lakers fans from playing as the most stacked roster the team has seen since the 2012-13 season when Howard, Kobe Bryant, Steve Nash and Pau Gasol all appeared on the roster.

