NFL WR & RB Betting Props 2019: Impact of Ezekiel Elliott Holdout

If you are going to bet on which running back leads the NFL in rushing yards or rushing touchdowns this season, it’s probably recommended to wait until right before the games actually start. Sometimes, betting earlier can bring value, but there’s too much uncertainty with a few top running backs and their contract status currently. Mainly, we are talking about the Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Melvin Gordon.

Both want new contracts and not out of the question they hold out into the regular season – especially Gordon. Elliott is the +300 favorite on the 2019 NFL player betting props at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com to lead the league in yards and +800 co-favorite with the New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley to be tops in rushing scores. Elliott is in his fourth season in the league and has won two rushing titles, putting up 1,631 yards as a rookie in 2016 and 1,434 last year – both in 15 games instead of the full 16. Might have won the title in 2017 too if not for being suspended six games.

The Cowboys don’t seem likely to extend Elliott’s contract before the season simply because of his off-field issues. Gordon is +2000 at sports betting sites to lead in yards and the same price on the rushing touchdowns prop. The Chargers appear ready to call his bluff because Gordon has been a bit injury-prone and they have two capable backup tailbacks in Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson.

Barkley was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018 in rushing for 1,307 yards (second to Elliott) and 11 touchdowns (fifth in league). He’s +450 on these NFL odds to lead the league in rushing and is going to be used a ton because the Giants don’t have much else on offense.

As for most receiving yards this season, Atlanta’s Julio Jones is the +375 favorite. He led the league last year with 1,677 yards and also in 2015 with 1,871 yards, the second-most in history behind Calvin Johnson’s 1,964 in 2012. Jones is +1600 to be first in touchdown catches but for whatever reason hasn’t been a huge red-zone target of Matt Ryan’s over the years with Jones reaching double-digit TDs just once in his career.

The Houston Texans’ DeAndre Hopkins is +650 to be first in receiving yards and a +1200 co-favorite with the Green Bay Packers’ Davante Adams to lead in receiving touchdowns. Hopkins was second last year in yards (1,572) and fifth in touchdowns, while Adams was tied for second in TDs with 13.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.