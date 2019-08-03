Patrick Mahomes Headlines 2019 NFL Quarterback Betting Props

The 2018 NFL regular season will be remembered for the coronation of young Kansas City Chiefs gunslinger Patrick Mahomes as the next superstar quarterback in the NFL and future face of the league once Tom Brady retires. You know, if Brady ever does.

Mahomes, in his first year as a starter, became the first-ever Chiefs player to win NFL MVP honors. He joined Peyton Manning as the second player in history to throw for at least 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season. So one would presume that Mahomes led the league in both of those categories, right?

It’s somewhat easy to forget that the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger led the league in passing yards with a career-high 5,129 – the second passing yardage title of his future Hall of Fame career. Big Ben is +800 to repeat on the 2019 NFL player betting props at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, but he lost arguably the league’s best receiver this offseason when the Steelers traded disgruntled All-Pro Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders.

Mahomes, who finished second last year with a franchise-record 5,097 yards passing, is a +450 favorite on the yardage prop and +450 co-favorite on the most touchdown passes in 2019 at online betting sites with the Indianapolis Colts’ Andrew Luck.

Mahomes already has caught a huge break with the recent news that Pro Bowl receiver Tyreek Hill surprisingly won’t be suspended any games this year despite a domestic violence incident. Most around the league thought Hill would be banned multiple games. Hill had 1,479 yards and 12 touchdown catches last year.

After missing all of 2017 following shoulder surgery, Luck returned with a bang in 2018 and threw for 4,593 yards (fifth in NFL) and 39 TDs (second). Luck is +800 to win the yardage title on those NFL odds, which he has yet to do. Luck has been dealing with a calf injury for a few months, which might be a problem.

The Atlanta Falcons’ Matt Ryan is +700 to lead in TD passes and +500 in yards. He has one of the best receivers in the league at his disposal in Julio Jones and a bit of an advantage (like Luck) in that all his home games are in a domed stadium so no inclement weather like in, say, Kansas City or Pittsburgh. Ryan was third in both yards (4,924) and TD passes (35) last year, both slightly off his career-best numbers of 2016 when he was NFL MVP.

Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers is +800 on the yardage prop and +900 for most TDs. Hard to believe Rodgers has never led the NFL in passing yards.

