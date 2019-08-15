NFL Preseason TV Schedule: What Football Games Are on Today, August 15-16?

NFL preseason Week 2 has arrived with a plethora of games on the schedule. The Raiders take on Kyler Murray and the Cardinals on ESPN at 8 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, August 15th. The Giants host the Bears at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on NFL Network on Friday, August 16th.

The majority of games on August 15-16 will only be broadcast locally. Click here to see what NFL games are televised in your area. Fans do have the option of purchasing NFL Game Pass which allows you to stream all out-of-market games. The subscription has a $99 price tag but is offering a seven-day trial if you want to watch this week’s preseason games.

Rookie QB Kyler Murray Has Created Plenty of Intrigue for the Cardinals 2019 Season

There is plenty of buzz coming out of Arizona thanks to rookie quarterback Kyler Murray. The former Oklahoma signal-caller appears to have found an ideal landing spot with the Cardinals. New head coach Kliff Kingsbury is building an entire offense around his quarterback, and it is a system Murray is familiar with from college. Murray detailed why he believes the offense will have success in the NFL.

“That’s what this offense does: puts people in space, makes defenders make decisions,” Murray told ESPN. “I think it’ll be very dangerous.”

Giants Owner John Mara Hopes “Daniel Jones Never Sees the Field” This Season

The Giants used the No. 6 pick in the NFL draft to select Duke quarterback Daniel Jones. New York is hoping that Jones is able to sit behind Eli Manning as he learns the NFL game. Giants owner John Mara admitted that he hoped Jones did not play this season.

“I hope Eli has a great year and Daniel never sees the field,” Mara explained to NorthJersey.com. “I mean, that would be in an ideal world that you’d like to see that. But again, at the end of the day, that’s going to be a decision by the head coach as to when, or if, Daniel winds up playing this year.”

The Giants may be saying all the right things about not rushing Jones into action, but Manning has done little in recent seasons to instill confidence in his ability moving forward. Jones had a strong preseason debut, and it will be interesting to see how he follows it up against the Bears. Jones felt good about his initial performance during the first week of the preseason.

“As far as expectations, I didn’t really know what to expect, just wanted to play well, and [I was] glad we were able to move the ball execute,” Jones said after the game, per NFL.com.

Here’s a look at the NFL preseason schedule for August 15-16.

NFL Preseason Schedule: Thursday, August 15

TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV Eagles vs. Jaguars 7 p.m. Jets vs. Falcons 7:30 p.m. Packers vs. Ravens 7:30 p.m. Bengals vs. Redskins 7:30 p.m. Raiders vs. Cardinals 8 p.m. ESPN

NFL Preseason Schedule: Friday, August 16