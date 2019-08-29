NFL Rules Analyst Compares Hail Mary Pass to Watching Porn

The NFL’s new rules making pass interference reviewable has drawn considerable angst. The nay-sayers point to games being longer, while proponents agree that getting the call right is paramount. Now the former head of officiating has chimed in.

Mike Pereira, who serves as a rules analyst for FOX Sports, has been hitting the media circuit and talking about how the rule change will impact football games. Overall, he feels it has been effective in the preseason and many coaches have been overly aggressive in throwing the challenge flag as a way to test the policy.

According to Pereira, teams have averaged one stoppage per game in the preseason. That’s not bad. And he expects that number to decrease once the real games begin.

“Every time in the preseason that the coach has thrown the challenge flag challenging the offensive or defensive pass interference penalty that was made on the field, none have been reversed,” Pereira told The Big Lead. “They’re staying with the penalty call they made on the field.”

Here’s where skeptics of the rule change feel it may get complicated — on desperation “Hail Mary” passes, a play not even defined in the NFL’s official rulebook. Al Riveron, the league’s vice-president of football operation, told Pro Football Talk that “everyone understands what’s allowed, what’s not allowed on a Hail Mary.”

New rule allowing pass interference to be challenged or reviewed has been consistently applied during the pre-season. The game has been stopped on average once per game. I show 48 stops in 49 games. I expect the regular season to be even less. — Mike Pereira (@MikePereira) August 29, 2019

Mike Pereira Compares Hail Mary to Porn

The new pass interference rule doesn’t provide a clear-cut definition of what to do on those Hail Mary plays, or how to differentiate them from a normal deep throw versus a desperation heave at the end of the game. Smart quarterbacks, like Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees, are certainly going to find ways to exploit the play’s ambiguous nature. There are too many variables not to test it, just chuck it deep and throw the challenge flag if there’s contact.

Mike Pereira attempted to alleviate fears by reminding everyone that nothing really changed. He expects everything to work.

“The standard for pass interference is [still] different — strongest guy wins, so you allow pushes,” Pereira told 12up.

It's like they say about porn. You know it when you see it. — Mike Pereira (@MikePereira) August 23, 2019

But since a Hail Mary has never been defined, then what is it? How will referees know what to call?

The savvy veteran rules expert borrowed an old line from a famous Supreme Court Justice. Obviously, Pereira compared it to watching porn.

“You know what they say about porn? You know it when you see it,” Pereira said. “It’s the same with a Hail Mary.”

As I stated a few weeks, based on a study of the CFL, which has had a variation of this rule for a while, the NFL will have less than one PI replay stop a game and the obvious error like the one in NO, won't happen again. They won't get ticky-tac when reviewing these plays. — Mike Pereira (@MikePereira) August 23, 2019

Eagles Coaches Not Worried About Pass Interference

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was asked about how the new pass interference rule might affect his coaching methods. With almost every play is now reviewable on instant replay, it might make the players are a little more tentative.

His defensive backs may choose to back off on some of those bang-bang plays and give up huge chunks of yardage, right? No, that shouldn’t be the case. Nothing has changed.

“In #NYJvsNYG, the defender significantly hinders the receiver’s opportunity to catch the ball. The ruling on the field is changed because there is clear and obvious visual evidence of defensive pass interference.” – AL pic.twitter.com/DPiORSHdMd — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) August 9, 2019

“It puts more on the plate of Doug [Pederson] and his staff whether to review a play offensively or defensively. But it really doesn’t change our coaching,” Schwartz told reporters. “Before, we weren’t trying to get away with anything. We weren’t trying to add sneaky fouls that nobody saw.”

One other thing to note: Saints head coach Sean Payton was on the rules committee that helped revise this rule.

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target