NFL Preseason Odds: Week 2 Lines, Betting Trends

While it’s great that football is back, be very careful to not read much into Week 1 of the preseason (or any exhibition game, for that matter). For example, the Miami Dolphins were 34-27 winners over the Atlanta Falcons last week. Are the Dolphins close to as good as the Falcons when each team’s starters play? Absolutely not.

The Arizona Cardinals were the worst team in football last year and the Los Angeles Chargers one of the best, but the Cardinals were 17-13 home winners last Thursday. Although, Cards fans have some right to be a bit giddy about that game because rookie No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray looked sharp in his lone series, completing 6-for-7 for 44 yards. Murray should play more this Thursday when the Cardinals host the “Hard Knocks” Oakland Raiders, who are 3-point underdogs on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Raiders were 14-3 winners in Week 1 over a Los Angeles Rams team that is far better than Oakland when things count.

Some NFL streaks can be explained, while others simply can’t be. For the latter category, we give you the Baltimore Ravens. Last week, they were dominant 29-0 winners over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That was the Ravens’ 14th straight preseason win. That’s the longest for any NFL team over the past 25 preseasons. Is it as simple as Coach John Harbaugh caring about winning regardless of the importance of a game? Maybe. Baltimore is the biggest Week 2 favorite at -4.5 at online betting sites against the visiting Green Bay Packers on Thursday.

Could there be a quarterback controversy with the New York Giants? Coach Pat Shurmur says there absolutely isn’t and that franchise icon Eli Manning remains his guy. However, Manning struggled in his brief Week 1 appearance and first-round rookie Daniel Jones was 5-for-5 for 67 yards and a touchdown in his only drive. That got the Giants fanbase and all those New York tabloids worked up.

The G-Men are 2-point home favorites this Friday over the Chicago Bears. The Bears’ coach, Matt Nagy, has a history of not caring about preseason games.

There is a legitimate quarterback battle with the Dolphins. Ryan Fitzpatrick was thought to be in the lead and started last week’s win over the Falcons, but second-year quarterback Josh Rosen looked much better in leading three scoring drives of at least 60 yards. That duel could be even now. The Fins are 3.5-point underdogs Friday night at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – the team Fitzpatrick played for the previous two years.

