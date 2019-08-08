NFL Preseason Odds: Week 1 Betting Lines & Trends to Consider

The preseason doesn’t count! Repeat after me: The preseason doesn’t count! Sure, it’s helpful for young guys and those on the fringes of the roster and it’s important for key players to avoid injuries, but the preseason doesn’t count! More and more head coaches are starting to sit out their stars for the entire exhibition slate.

However, we know you are going to be on the games because it’s football, after all, and it’s the last slow month of the sports year. And, you can do well by studying some trends, mainly which coaches seem to care about winning in the preseason like the Baltimore Ravens’ John Harbaugh (33-12 straight up record) and Minnesota Vikings’ Mike Zimmer (17-4) or those that don’t like the Dallas Cowboys’ Jason Garrett (12-21) or Atlanta Falcons’ Dan Quinn (5-12).

Want proof these games are essentially a crapshoot? The Arizona Cardinals finished with the NFL’s worst record last year at 3-13, which earned them the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft. The Los Angeles Chargers tied for the AFC’s best record in 2018 at 12-4 and might have the best overall roster in the league. Yet, the Cardinals are 2.5-point home favorites on Thursday on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com in their matchup. Home teams generally will be short favorites in preseason games.

That will be the NFL debut of the Cardinals’ No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Kyler Murray. Of course, he won the Heisman Trophy last year at Oklahoma. Murray isn’t likely to play more than a series. It’s also the NFL head coaching debut of Kliff Kingsbury. Somehow, he got hired by a pro team despite going 35-40 in six years at Texas Tech and finishing with losing records the past three. He is considered an offensive guru, though, whose system should fit Murray perfectly.

That’s really the overriding storyline of Week 1 of the preseason: Debuts of rookies and head coaches. The Washington Redskins took Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins at No. 15 overall this year and he’ll take the field at some point Thursday at the Cleveland Browns, who are 1-point underdogs at betting sites. While Murray is a lock to start Week 1 of the regular season, barring injury, Haskins is in a battle with veterans Case Keenum and Colt McCoy.

Week 1 concludes Saturday night with the Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, who are 4-point favorites. Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott isn’t with the team as he holds out for a new contract. He probably wouldn’t have played anyway because he didn’t at all last preseason. Star Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo also won’t play.

