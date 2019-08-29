NFL Preseason Odds: Week 4 Betting Lines, Trends

It’s a fact that NFL owners and the NFL Players Association are going to agree to shorten the preseason. More and more head coaches are opting to not play their key players at all, and no one wants to see a contending team like the Houston Texans lose one of their most important players as happened last week with running back Lamar Miller tearing his ACL to end his 2019 campaign already.

Thus, it’s possible that Week 4 of this preseason is the last Week 4 ever in an exhibition schedule. However, it’s more likely that things stay status quo next year and then change for 2021 because the new collective bargaining agreement expires in March 2021. The owners would like to add a regular season game or two in exchange for cutting the preseason back to two games.

Every game in Week 4 is on Thursday night so all teams are on equal rest entering the regular season. Very few starters around the league will play and in many cases none at all. This week is more about players on the fringes of the roster.

One relatively interesting team to watch on Thursday is the Miami Dolphins as they visit the New Orleans Saints, who are 3.5-point favorites on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. That’s because the Dolphins still haven’t named their regular-season starting quarterback between veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and second-year Josh Rosen. It’s thought that Fitzpatrick is in the lead, but he’s not expected to play on Thursday due to illness. Thus, Rosen could take the job with a big night and he will play.

There are some cases where a starting-level player could get on the field this week because he’s suspended multiple games to start the regular season. Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson and New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate are suspended six and four games, respectively, so Thursday would be their last chance for action in a while. The Cardinals are at the Denver Broncos, who are 2-point favorites at online betting sites.

And New York visits the New England Patriots, who are 2.5-point chalk. Arguably the most impressive rookie QB this preseason has been the Giants’ Daniel Jones, and he’ll start Thursday at New England with No. 1 QB Eli Manning not playing. It’s the first start of Jones’ career but probably not his last in 2019 as most expect he’ll take Manning’s job at some point.

