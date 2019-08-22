NFL Preseason Odds: Week 3 Lines, Betting Trends

Remember the good old days when NFL head coaches would play their starting quarterbacks a series in Week 1 of the preseason, about a quarter in Week 2 and then at least the first half in Week 3? Yeah, those days are long gone.

More and more coaches are opting to only play their quarterbacks in Week 3 – if at all. A whopping 12 starting quarterbacks have yet to take a snap entering Week 3, including three former NFL MVPs in the New England Patriots’ Tom Brady, Carolina Panthers’ Cam Newton and Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers.

Brady and Newton face off at New England on Thursday with the Patriots as 3.5-point favorites on the NFL odds. While it’s not clear if Brady will play, Newton is expected to see his first game action since offseason shoulder surgery. The former Heisman winner also has a new throwing motion to unveil.

Rodgers has said he would like to play Thursday as the Green Bay Packers play the Oakland Raiders at Investors Group Field in Winnipeg, home of the CFL’s Blue Bombers.

It’s the first game of any kind outside the USA for the Packers this century, while Oakland will become the first team to play three games in one year in three different countries. The Raiders also will host the Chicago Bears in London during the regular season. The Raiders, technically the home team on Thursday, are a surprising 2-0 this preseason but are 3-point dogs at sports betting sites.

The Baltimore Ravens are 4.5-point favorites on Thursday at the Philadelphia Eagles. The Ravens have given plenty of action to QB Lamar Jackson, while the Eagles haven’t played Carson Wentz and might not. Baltimore is on an impossible 15-game preseason winning streak so that helps explain the spread.

Realistically, the only starting quarterback battle ongoing is with the Miami Dolphins, who are 3.5-point home favorites on Thursday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Neither Ryan Fitzpatrick nor Josh Rosen has looked very good for the Fins, which may scuttle Coach Brian Flores’ original play of naming his regular-season starter after the third preseason game. The Jaguars, meanwhile, have been offensively inept thus far without starting quarterback Nick Foles, who may or may not make his team debut Thursday.

Week 3 closes on Sunday night with the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Tennessee Titans, two teams that just missed out on playoff berths last year. The Titans are 3-point favorites. Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger is another starting quarterback yet to play.

