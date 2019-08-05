Veteran NFL Reporter Don Banks Dies at 56

D

on Banks, a longtime NFL writer and reporter, died on Sunday at the age of 56. He was in Canton, Ohio this weekend covering the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony.

Banks was hired by the Las Vegas Review-Journal in July to cover the NFL. He was in Canton covering the Hall of Fame ceremony along with the Hall of Fame game on Thursday night between the Atlanta Falcons and the Denver Broncos. Banks’ first project with the Review-Journal was published on Sunday morning. It was about how “Hard Knocks” impacted the 2018 Cleveland Browns. This piece lets you behind the scenes and gives an inside look to aspects that are not normally seen.