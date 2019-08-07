The Northern Trust Odds 2019: Brooks Koepka Headlines Favorites

The FedExCup playoffs will get underway this week at Liberty National Golf Club with Th Northern Trust, and a familiar name sits atop the betting board at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Brooks Koepka is listed as the +800 favorite (bet $100 to win $800) fresh off his victory in the St. Jude Invitational two weeks ago at TPC Southwind.

Koepka currently leads the PGA Tour in FedExCup points with 2,887, which is 572 more than

Rory McIlroy, who is the +1100 second choice to win The Northern Trust. Following Koepka

and McIlroy on the betting board are Jon Rahm (+1400), Dustin Johnson (+1600) and Justin

Thomas (+1800). Rahm is ranked 10th in the FedExCup standings with 1,447 points while

Johnson is seventh (1,686) and Thomas 17th (1,247).

Bryson DeChambeau is the defending champion of The Northern Trust, and he actually won

the first two FedExCup playoff events a year ago before finishing third behind Justin Rose

and Tiger Woods. DeChambeau is a longer shot to repeat at +4000 behind Rose (+2000) and

Woods (+2500), and he is ranked 18th in FedExCup points this year with 1,203. Meanwhile,

Rose is ranked 11th (1,423), and Woods is much further down in 28th place (1,003). Woods

won last year’s Tour Championship to earn enough points to put him into second place behind

Rose overall on the final leaderboard.

Other names in this year’s Top 5 right now for the FedExCup after Koepka and McIlroy

include Matt Kuchar (2,313 points), Xander Schauffele (1,858) and Gary Woodland (1,795).

Like DeChambeau, Kuchar is more of a long shot at sports betting sites at +5000 to win The

Northern Trust compared to Schauffele (+2800) while Woodland is further back at +6600.

Rounding out the Top 10 in terms of current FedExCup points are Patrick Cantlay (sixth with

1,730), Paul Casey (eighth with 1,629) and Webb Simpson (ninth with 1,619). Cantlay is

+2200 to win The Northern Trust while Simpson is right behind him at +2500. Casey is

surprisingly skipping this week’s event to be better prepared for the Tour Championship after

finishing a disappointing 25th overall in points a year ago.

