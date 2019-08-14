Freddie Kitchens Says Odell Beckham Jr. is Dealing With Injury

Outside of some highlight reel grabs at training camp, Odell Beckham Jr. has been relatively quiet so far with the Cleveland Browns during his first preseason with the team.

He suited up but didn’t play in the team’s first exhibition game against the Washington Redskins and also sat out team drills during Wednesday’s joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts.

Freddie Kitchens revealed why OBJ has been on the sideline recently during his press conference following Wednesday’s practice.

Kitchens told reporters that Beckham has “a little something going on,” according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Kitchens added that he expects OBJ back in team drills pretty soon.

“He’s ready to go mentally,” Kitchens said. “He’ll be there.”

When asked if Beckham would be ready to go for the team’s second preseason game against the Colts, Kitchens responded: “We haven’t decided yet. He probably could play though,” according to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

Odell Beckham’s Recent Injury History

Beckham has appeared to be healthy during training camp after missing 16 games in the last two season combined, but expressed shocking concerns leading up to camp to ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

“While OBJ told me he is feeling really good coming into this year — and I want to emphasis he said he was feeling really good — he also told me this quote which I thought was interesting,” Anderson said, before reading off the quote. “‘Getting through this year is something I’m going to have to work on every day because my left leg is doing all the work compared to my right. That’s why I’ve had all those injuries on the right side.”‘

Beckham has only played in 16 games once in his five-year career. He suffered a hamstring ailment his rookie season, a broken ankle two years ago that required surgery and a nastry quad injury last season that Anderson revealed was a tear, not a bruise, which was previously reported.

Anderson went on to say that OBJ does not believe people understand the severity of the injuries he has suffered and that the compensation issues in his legs go all the way back to his high school playing days where she says he suffered a “fractured back.”

“Odell told me his goal coming into training camp is obviously to get better with the team, but from his body standpoint, to focus on achieving more balance with his lower body and to attain an equilibrium,” Anderson said.

Browns Offense Clicking Even With Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry on the Sideline

Led by Baker Mayfield, the first-team Browns offense has looked impressive so far this preseason.

Baker Mayfield was 6 for 7 for 77 yards, tossing a touchdown to Rashard Higgins to conclude the scoring drive that took just over two minutes. That was with both Jarvis Landry and Beckham on the bench.

The offense impressed again at the joint practice with the Colts, reportedly “torching” Indy’s first-team defense.

Most of the Browns starters didn’t play more than a series against the Redskins last week, and it’s unknown at this time how much run they’ll get against the Colts when the teams suit up on Saturday.

