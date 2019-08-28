This Packer Fan Will Do ANYTHING for Season Tickets

Some Green Bay Packer fans are often referred to as passionate, but one fan in particular is taking his football fandom to entirely new places with his recent Craigslist ad.

Writing from McFarland, Wisconsin, the fan notes his difficulty acquiring season tickets to see the Packers at Lambeau Field, and after ten unfruitful years on the notoriously long waiting list, he has a few rather desperate ideas about how to get his hands on season tickets.

He Will Legally Change His Name

The fan’s first suggestion is perhaps his most simple: he’ll change his name to get his hands on season tickets to see the Packers.

“If you are currently on the wait list and expect to be called up soon (under 1,000), I’d pay you for your spot. In order to accomplish this, I will legally change my name to yours right before you get your tickets. The Packers will have no idea. I’m not joking. I’ve thought about this for a long time.”

For those who may be unwilling to sell their season tickets to a stranger offering to change his name to their names, he has a few other suggestions:

He’s Willing to…Be in Someone’s Will?

The Packer fan from McFarland also notes that if there are any season ticket holders out there who are “a bit older,” he would pay them to leave him their season tickets in their wills. He then maps out a plan for how to go about transferring these season tickets via utilization of the last will and testament:

“We’d need to craft a story to make it work, though, since the Packers only allow them to be transferred to certain relatives. I’d cover adult adoption fees, if you wanted to go that route. Again, not joking. As your son, I’ll also send you Father’s Day and/or Mother’s Day gifts.”

So, the fan is suggesting that he be legally adopted by a season ticket holder in order to inherit said tickets. And he’s not out of ideas yet…

Marriage, Divorce, and Packers Season Tickets

The Packer fan’s final offer is quite elaborate and soap opera-esque: he has offered to marry anyone with season tickets simply so he can inherit them after the prompt and immediate divorce:

“If you are single, man or woman, I will marry you and pay all expenses plus additional cash for your inconvenience. Then we get divorced and you can transfer the tickets to me as part of the divorce decree. We can time it correctly so we maximize our joint tax refund too and take advantage of the marriage benefits.”

The fan ends his ad by noting that his intentions are genuine: “I’m serious about this. I’ll marry and divorce you, change my name to your name, or become your son. Let’s make this happen. Go Pack Go!”

There’s no word yet as to whether anyone has taken him up on any of his three offers. The Packers begin their season September 5, when they head to Soldier Field in Chicago to play the Bears.