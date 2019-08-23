Packers WR Carried off Field After Viscous Hit From Raider Safety

It was an uneventful first half for the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately, it ended with an injury to Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown after he got hit hard by Raiders safety Erik Harris.

Equanimeous St. Brown hit with the double whammy — cleat caught in the turf low, egregiously lit up by a helmet-to-helmet hit up high. He hopped off the field with trainers' assistance pic.twitter.com/0dlPLZuOZb — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) August 23, 2019

It was a nasty helmet-to-helmet hit that left St. Brown on the turf for quite a bit. It seemed like the hit would’ve caused a concussion type injury, but the receiver couldn’t put pressure on his leg when he was helped off the field by teammates. Harris appeared apologetic after the hit, it’s just not a good look when a play like that ever happens, especially in the preseason. With roster cuts around the corner, this could be really bad for St. Brown, who is likely fighting to get a spot. Time will tell how bad the injury is, but it doesn’t look good so far.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

St. Brown made some plays on special teams in the preseason game versus the Houston Texans, but this injury could be a really bad sign for him. Hopefully, the injury isn’t too serious for the young receiver.

This game is somewhat of a homecoming for Erik Harris as he played a few years in the CFL for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

READ NEXT: 5 Former Raiders Make ESPN’s ‘Greatest Ever’ Team

