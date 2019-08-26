Former Patriots Super Bowl Champion Guarantees Rob Gronkowski Will Be Back This Year

Apparently, this ex-New England Patriots player doesn’t believe Rob Gronkowski will stay retired for long.

Although Gronkowski announced his retirement at the age of 29 back in March, a former Patriots tight end who won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady — Jermaine Wiggins –doesn’t believe the All-Pro tight end will stay retired.

Why? Because Gronkowski loves the limelight and wants to continue to grow his brand. And what better way to do that than to continue to play in big games with the Patriots, said Wiggins.

Via TMZ Sports:

“I would bet money — at this point in time, I’m, like, 97 percent sure he’s going to come back,” said Wiggins. “He loves the limelight, and what better way to keep continue to build the Gronk brand by being out on the field?” added Wiggins. “He’s still got plenty of gas left in the tank,” Wiggins said. “He’ll be back. I’m telling you. Watch.”

Wiggins’ comments come at the perfect time — Gronkowski is due to hold a major press conference on Tuesday, Aug. 27 in which he will make a major announcement regarding his next career move.

Rob Gronkowski appears to have scheduled a meeting with the media for 8/27 in New York City. Per a PR agent, Gronk plans to unveil his "next chapter" as he "tackles new opportunities." — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) August 13, 2019

Everyone had assumed that once Gronkowski retired, he would join the WWE as a pro wrestler. The former Patriots tight end even appeared at Wrestlemania 33 while aiding Rawley in winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. However, WWE superstar Mojo Rawley crushed that theory.

“He just wrapped up a decade-long career breaking records,” Rawley said. “For every record, he had he probably had as many injuries or surgeries putting his body on the line for the team and the fans. Right now he’s doing nothing. He’s going to lay low and stay off the television a little bit and heal up. He’ll reflect and make that next move and make that decision carefully.”

The idea of Gronkowsi returning to the Patriots so suddenly would be a little bit of a shock. After all, he sounded ready to walk away from the game when he announced his retirement just months ago.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010,” Gronkowski said. “My life experiences over the last 9 years have been amazing both on and off the field,” he wrote on the post that has generated more than 250,000 likes and thousands of comments. “The people I have meet, the relationships I have built, the championships I have been apart (sic) of, I just want to thank the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity I have been giving and learning the great values of life that I can apply to mine.”

Gronkowski is still just 30 years old and despite playing just nine seasons in the NFL, he will go down as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. During his short career, he won three Super Bowls, appeared in five total Super Bowls, was a five-time Pro Bowler and was a four-time First Team All-Pro.

However, it became abundantly clear that nagging injuries and a loss of motivation took a toll on the veteran tight end in 2018. He posted just 47 receptions for 682 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games and 11 starts. Those are the worst overall numbers he’s ever posted in a relatively healthy single season.

With all of that said, playing on a football field is an adrenaline rush that can’t be replicated anywhere else.

And considering how damn good Gronkowski is, do we really believe that we’ve seen the last of him in a Patriots uniform?

