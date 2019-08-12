Patriots Acquire Eric Saubert: What That Means for Tight End Situation?

The New England Patriots acquired tight end Eric Saubert from the Atlanta Falcons on Monday in exchange for a conditional seventh-round draft pick, as first reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

The Patriots are acquiring third-year tight end Eric Saubert from the Falcons in exchange for a conditional seventh-round draft choice, per sources. Saubert is in his third sesson from Drake. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 12, 2019

Saubert is entering his third year in the NFL after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Drake. He appeared in 14 games as a rookie without recording a catch or offensive statistic. He was slightly more productive last year, grabbing five catches on nine targets for 48 yards.

New England’s search for tight end help following the retirement of Rob Gronkowski has seen many twists throughout the offseason. Most recently, Matt LaCosse, expected by many to be the Week 1 starter, hobbled off the field with a lower leg injury in the first half of the preseason opener.

It’s the second such injury suffered by a Patriots’ tight end in training camp. Newly-acquired Lance Kendricks also went down with an injury just a couple days after joining the roster. The injuries, both to veteran tight ends who were fully expected to compete for the starting job, have severely hindered the New England offense.

When the Patriots resumed practice on Monday, LaCosse was not present on the field. Neither was N’Keal Harry, a rookie wide receiver New England has been experimenting with in red-zone offense, similar to how the Patriots have used tight ends in the past.

With Ben Watson suspended for the first four games as well, the tight end situation in New England is becoming dire.