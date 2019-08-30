Patriots Acquire OL Russell Bodine From Buffalo in Trade [REPORT]

The New England Patriots have been busy on the trade front this week, particularly on the offensive line. After a pair of deals gave the Patriots added depth, a third reported has been made.

New England acquired center Russell Bodine from AFC East rival Buffalo in exchange for a sixth-round pick, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

A rare in-division trade: Bills are trading C Russell Bodine to the New England Patriots, sources tell @Marcel_LJ and me. Bodine is the third OL the Patriots have traded for this week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2019

Bodine has started 74 games at center since 2014 between Cincinnati and Buffalo and is now a prime candidate to fill a starting role in the same position for New England. The trade likely signifies David Andrews will be heading for a stint on injured reserve after he was hospitalized earlier this week with blood clots in his lungs.

New England was preparing to use interior lineman Ted Karras as the team’s starting center, but the acquisition of Bodine could mean Karras returns to a reserve role.

Bodine is a seldom penalized lineman, taking just six holding penalties over the last three seasons. He was no longer necessary in Buffalo given Mitch Morse’s return from injury.

The #Patriots are trading a 6th round pick to the #Bills for C Russell Bodine, source said. Buffalo’s center Mitch Morse getting healthy, combined with David Andrews likely heading to IR with a blood clot necessitated this. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2019

In a somewhat corresponding move, New England waived full back and tight end Andrew Beck. The deal for Bodine was the first trade between Buffalo and New England since the Patriots dealt Drew Bledsoe in 2002.

Rare swap in the division. It's the first deal between New England and Buffalo since the Drew Bledsoe trade in 2002. https://t.co/cM4Zkd0YpS — Christopher Price (@cpriceNFL) August 30, 2019

Offensive Line Depth Chart

With Karras as the next man up in the depth chart at center, his versatility in kick protection as well as the interior line would be tough to waste with him as a starting center. Whether Bodine starts or not, both he and Karras along with Jermaine Eluemunor will be New England’s swing interior linemen.

But the move dooms the fate of centers James Ferentz and Tyler Gauthier, both of whom played every offensive snap in the Patriots’ final preseason game against the Giants. Ferentz was struggling as a rush protector and allowed a pair of sacks in preseason. Gauthier, meanwhile, was undrafted and didn’t set himself apart in preseason play.

Adding another interior offensive lineman also means the injury to Hjalte Froholdt, a swing center himself, is more serious. Froholdt went down holding his arm in the preseason finale and was immediately walked to the locker room, never to return to the sideline. A rookie from Denmark, Froholdt was developing well so far this preseason.

Recapping Bodine’s Career

The 6-foot-3, 308-pound center was drafted by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He started all 64 games he played for Cincinnati in the regular seasons and a pair of playoff contests in 2014 and 2015.

After playing out his contract in Cincinnati, he was signed to a two-year, $5 million deal by the Bills last season. He started all 10 games he played in Buffalo before being placed on injured reserve in December of last year.

He played his college football at North Carolina, suiting up for the Tar Heels for three seasons. Primarily used as the starting center, he moved along the interior offensive line showing strong protection. He was the fifth center drafted in 2014 and the 13th interior lineman.