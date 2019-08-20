Pittsburgh Steelers Gear & Apparel

The NFL‘s regular season is just around the corner, but it’s not too late to get the newest Pittsburgh Steelers gear and apparel for 2019.
And now you can get the latest Steelers swag from online sports retailers Fanatics and FansEdge. Be ready for the 2019 season with brand new Steelers jerseys, shirts, hats, hoodies, and more.
Shop the entire Pittsburgh Steelers team store for more gear at Fanatics.
Keep reading to find out how to get the latest Steelers merchandise:
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Already one of the top receivers in the league, the JuJu Smith-Schuster Pittsburgh Steelers Nike Game Jersey is perfect for anyone who is a fan of the third-year wideout.
Made of 100 percent Polyester. the jersey features Schuster’s name and number 19 and logos in screen print graphics, an NFL shield at the collar, and a satin twill woven jock tag. Other highlights include mesh side panels for extra breathability and a tailored design for better movement. This jersey runs true to size, so if you plan on wearing a sweatshirt underneath it, you might want to consider ordering a larger size.
Already have a JuJu jersey? No problem. Browse a wider selection of Pittsburgh Steelers Jerseys at Fanatics.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Show off your team pride in the brand new for 2019 Pittsburgh Steelers New Era NFL Sideline Home Official 39THIRTY 1930s Flex Hat.
Made of 50 percent Wool, 45 percent Polyester, and 5 percent Viscose, the structured fit cap has a mid crown, curved bill, and a stretch fit. The hat also features embroidered graphics, including a “1933” on the side, which is the year the Steelers were founded.
Looking for other styles? Check out more Pittsburgh Steelers Hats at Fanatics.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
The Pittsburgh Steelers Nike Sideline Line of Scrimmage Legend Performance T-Shirt is highlighted by Dri-Fit technology, which is designed to pull moisture away from the body, while drying quickly.
Made of 100 percent polyester and available in 3 colors (Black, Gold, and White), the short sleeve T is designed to keep you cool and comfortable in warmer conditions. Other features include screen print graphics, a crew neck, and tagless collar.
Machine washable, it’s available in sizes Small to 2XL.
Take a look at all the Pittsburgh Steelers T-Shirts for men, women, and children at Fanatics.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
The cooler temperatures are just around the corner, so keep warm this season with the Pittsburgh Steelers Nike Sideline Performance Full-Zip Hoodie.
With a body made of 100 percent polyester with a 98 percent polyester and 2 percent spandex rib, the sweatshirt has Nike Therma fabric that helps manage your body’s natural heat to keep you warm. It also has Nike’s Dri-Fit technology, which wicks moisture away from the body, while drying very quickly.
Other highlights include a hood with drawstrings, two front pockets, micro-fleece lining, a two-way zipper, and screen print graphics.
Browse more PIttsburgh Steelers Sweatshirts at Fanatics for more styles.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s synonymous with Pittsburgh Steelers football — the Terrible Towel. Named after “the voice of the Pittsburgh Steelers” — famed announcer Myron Cope — the Terrible Towel is a must-have for any Steel Curtain fan.
The official towel is yellow and features the original design in printed black lettering.
Ideal for Steelers’ gameday, whether you’re at the stadium or at home watching with friends, Myron Cope’s Official Terrible Towel will bring seasons of enjoyment for all Steelers fans.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s football season and that means it’s tailgate time. So look the part with the Pittsburgh Steelers Apron and Chef Hat Set.
Decorated in team colors with the Steelers logo, the apron is one size fits most and and the hat is adjustable thanks to its velcro closure.
And if you’re tailgating, you might need some equipment, so check out the Pittsburgh Steelers 3-Piece BBQ Set.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What’s a tailgate with games? And this Victory Tailgate Pittsburgh Steelers Cornhole Set is regulation size and includes 8 bags (regulated size 6 inches by 6 inches and 16 ounces).
The tournament grade bundle has 2 boards which feature vibrant graphics in Steelers team colors. It is officially licensed by the NFL.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Let everyone know you’re pulling for this 2019 NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers Nike Sideline Elite Hybrid Full-Zip Jacket.
- Made of 100 percent Polyester, the jacket is highlighted by embroidered fabric applique, two zippered pockets, a locker loop with heat-sealed graphics at back of the neck, and a tagless collar. It’s also machine washable.
- Browse all Pittsburgh Steelers Jackets at Fanatics.