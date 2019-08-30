Former NFL Pro Bowl Running Back Goes on Anti-LGBTQ Rant on Twitter [Photos]

Former NFL running back Larry Johnson is back in the headlines again.

Johnson last played in the NFL in 2011 and he was a great running back when he played. The former Kansas City Chiefs star rushed for over 1,700 yards in consecutive seasons in back-to-back seasons in 2005 and 2006 and set the NFL record for rushing attempts in a single season with 416 in 2006 — a record that stands to this day.

However, his greatness on the field has been overshadowed by his run-ins with the law in his post-playing career. Now, he’s making some crazy accusations over social media.

Johnson took to Twitter to post his theory that there is an effeminate agenda that is taking place among the NFL and NBA elite to indoctrinate the heterosexual community. Yes, those were his exact words.

Larry Johnson Goes on Five-Tweet Rant on “Effeminate Agenda”

If you don’t believe me, here is Johnson’s first take on his theory that there is an effeminate agenda taking place in the NFL and the NBA — which just so happened to coincide at the same time that NFL player Ryan Russell’s article came out regarding his bisexuality.

Johnson did not stop there — as he continued to argue in favor of his theory. He went onto to point out that there’s less physicality in the NBA and started ranting about NBA players’ preference in fashion and how there’s a skinny archetype that has now taken over to fit the feminine physique.

The former Pro Bowl running back then goes onto bring other recent trends into the equation — the Antonio Brown helmet saga (what?), former NFL linebacker Michael Sam coming out as homosexual, the NFL commercial featuring Brian Orakpo having a cupcake business and a fashion show featuring position players that fit under the “feminine archetype” that Johnson had referred to earlier.

And he wasn’t done there — Johnson finishes his thoughts on his theory by then saying that NFL players wear pink in the month of October to support the LGBTQ community — rather than breast cancer awareness like it’s supposed to be intended. He then points out that the NFL doesn’t care about domestic violence issues — which is kind of weird, considering Johnson ironically faced a domestic violence battery and assault conviction in 2013.

The 39-year-old former running back makes sure to clarify that he doesn’t hate homosexuals — he’s merely pointing out an agenda that is taking hold of the masses.

Larry Johnson Has Many Theories on Twitter

If you’re a follower of Johnson, these tweets aren’t surprising. He has many conspiracy theories, many of which target the idea of freemasonry.

There’s no doubt that Johnson is intelligent. In his tweets on other subjects, he is pointing out other theories supported by facts– not just weird ones regarding women or the homosexual community — but maybe he’s thinking just a little bit too deeply regarding this particular subject.

It is worth noting that Johnson believes he suffers from CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) due to the concussions he suffered from his playing career. As Andrew Bucholtz of The Comeback points out, the former Chiefs star said that he believes he suffers from anxiety and paranoia as a result of CTE.

“It should be noted that Johnson himself told Kent Babb of The Washington Post in 2017 that he believes he has brain disorder chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), that he has anxiety, paranoia, and occasional self-destructive impulses, that he’s considered violence towards himself and others, and that he has growing gaps in his memory.”

Although Johnson makes sure to clarify he is not against the LGBTQ community, a lot of the stuff he’s saying across his Twitter account kind of comes out of nowhere. It all fits the mold of somebody who believes in many conspiracy theories across the board — which may be a symptom of the paranoia that he could be suffering as a result of CTE.

Regardless, this is definitely a unique rant that you don’t hear every day from athletes.

