Antonio Brown Makes Shocking Demand Amid Helmet Controversy [Report]

As if Antonio Brown hasn’t controlled the NFL news cycle enough in his career, much to the Oakland Raiders‘ dismay. After recent reports that he’s unhappy with new rules that won’t allow him to wear the same helmet he’s worn his entire career, he’s now making an even bigger deal about it. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Antonio Brown will not play another down in the NFL if he can’t wear his helmet.

And now this: Raiders’ WR Antonio Brown has told team officials that, unless he gets to wear his old helmet, he will not play football again, per league sources. And more…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2019

There are a lot of things you can take with a grain of salt, but Schefter has long been considered one of the top reporters in all of sports so there’s no reason to doubt what he’s reporting. This is a shocking development considering Brown is not far removed from drama that forced him out of Pittsburgh. Time will tell if he lives up to these demands, but Jon Gruden and the Raiders can’t be happy with these recent developments.

Many rumors about Antonio Brown have come to light in a very short amount of time. Apparently, tension has been growing between the team and the wide receiver for some time now. Drama surrounding Brown shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. What’s surprising is how fast things have already begun to sour. It seemed like Brown was happy to be in Oakland and he was already developing a strong relationship with quarterback Derek Carr. Looks like certain things take precedence for Brown.

If this isn’t resolved for the Raiders, it could be really bad. The team will be bombarded with constant questions about the helmet controversy until Brown returns to the field. The last thing a young team needs is this kind of drama floating around. Brown is a legendary talent on the field, but he’s a walking headache off it. The Raiders knew what they were signing up for when they signed him long term. Unfortunately, the Raiders may not even get the chance to experience the positives that Brown brings to the team if he keeps his word.

Report: Brown Has Already Met With NFL

It seems like every few minutes, more news breaks concerning this Antonio Brown story. At first, Schefter was reporting that Brown was set to meet with the NFL in the next week or so. Now, he’s reporting that the two parties had a two-hour hearing today.

Raiders’ WR Antonio Brown had a two-hour hearing today with league officials regarding whether he will be allowed to wear his old helmet; his NFL future could be riding on it. Updated story: https://t.co/kuyGi4xMPi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2019

“League sources also told ESPN that Brown’s recent absence from Raiders training camp has more to do with his helmet than with his feet,” said Schefter in his report. “He suffered extreme frostbite on his feet as a result of not wearing appropriate footwear when he entered a cryotherapy chamber last month in France, a source told ESPN.”

Word on how the conversation went will probably come out sometime in the near future. It would be best for everybody involved if this matter is wrapped up soon. Brown is going to have to do a lot to make up for the headaches that he’s causing the team.

