Raiders’ Antonio Brown Responds to NFL Denying New Helmet

Another day, another Antonio Brown story. The Oakland Raiders wide receiver has been a hot-button topic over the last few weeks and it doesn’t look like that’s about to change. The first issue was his foot injury, which dominated the headlines for roughly a week. Now that the foot injury appears to be behind him, there’s been another controversy following Brown.

When ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Brown had filed a grievance against the NFL because they were not going to allow him to wear his helmet of choice, the rumor flood gates opened. NFL Network’s Mike Silver came out with a report that Brown has already started to frustrate his new team. After a media storm hit Oakland, things began to settle down when it was revealed that Brown could wear his helmet of choice if he could find one that was manufactured in the last decade.

Well, Brown found a few of those, but now the NFL is making things even more difficult it seems. According to Pro Football Talk, he might not wind up getting what he wants in the end.

“Brown had found several Schutt AiR Advantage helmets that had been made within the last decade, including an AiR Advantage made in 2014 for film. NOCSAE certified one specific helmet, made in 2010, for use. But then the NFL told the Raiders that the helmet would have to be tested before it could be used. Brown’s representatives recently sent the helmet for testing. Earlier today, Brown was informed that the helmet failed the test.”

Just when you thought this issue was dead in the water, it comes right back to the forefront. The Schutt AiR Advantage hasn’t been prohibited by the NFL, so it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense as to why they’ve denied him. As PFT noted, it looks like the NFL flip-flopped on Brown. He is definitely not done fighting this and the star wideout already responded on Twitter.

Antonio Brown’s Response

We know Brown is never one to keep quiet, and he issued a quick response on his Twitter page.

“NFL N****s For Life ! Super Prejudice unbelievable!” Brown tweeted, with a link to the PFT article.

It’s easy to see in Brown’s response that he’s not happy with the outcome. Honestly, he shouldn’t be. It seems as though the NFL opted not to stick with what was originally believed to be required, although that hasn’t been confirmed to be the case.

Something has to give, and because of this decision, the issue will continue on over the coming days and possibly weeks. Obviously, the league cares about player safety and doesn’t want Brown to get hurt, but if the helmet was approved by the NOCSAE, then you have to wonder why they didn’t do the same?

It’s a strange turn of events for an already strange story. All parties have to hope that this matter is resolved soon. The season starts in a few weeks and Brown is now back on the practice field. Based on his words, the retirement rumors were never true, but it’ll be interesting to see what he does if he can’t wear his preferred helmet.

