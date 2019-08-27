Raiders’ Antonio Brown Rips Ben Roethlisberger Over Comments

One thing has become abundantly clear over the last few months: Antonio Brown does not like Ben Roethlisberger. The Oakland Raiders wide receiver has not been shy about his condemnation of the Steelers’ quarterback. Big Ben has recently seemed more willing to let bygones be bygones, but Brown isn’t having any of it. In a recent interview with Dov Kleiman, Roethlisberger acknowledged that he should’ve refrained from calling out Brown in public.

“It ruined a friendship,” said Roethlisberger.

#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger said during an interview with @Michele_Tafoya that he wish he wouldn’t have called out Antonio Brown @AB84 after he threw an INT at the end of the #Broncos game last season. "It ruined a friendship." pic.twitter.com/F8mboCg4Si — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 26, 2019

Brown isn’t one to stay quiet on matters involving him and he responded on Twitter pretty quickly.

Never friends just had to get my ends…….shut up already https://t.co/9130NN25HO — AB (@AB84) August 27, 2019

“Never friends just had to get my ends…….shut up already,” tweeted Brown.

Looks like Brown has little to no interest in burying the hatchet at this juncture. The Brown-Roethlisberger pairing was one of the most prolific in NFL history, but things soured greatly towards the end. The wide receiver forced his way out of Pittsburgh and was eventually traded to the Raiders. However, Brown apparently still has some admiration for Steelers fans as he offered to sign a fan’s jersey.

I got u no worries https://t.co/twUgKTzaZB — AB (@AB84) August 27, 2019

Where It All Went Wrong

The genesis of the beef between Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown can be traced back to 2017 after a game versus the Baltimore Ravens. Brown was upset that Big Ben missed him being open and was visibly angry on the sideline. After the dust settled, Roethlisberger gave an interview where he somewhat called Brown out.

“[Brown] got upset because he was open, which I can understand, sometimes that happens,” Roethlisberger said on “The Cook and Poni Show” on 93.7 The Fan. “I was disappointed because it’s not like I intentionally missed him, it’s not like I intentionally didn’t throw it to him. I was doing what my reads tell me to do, I don’t even want to say I made a mistake, because I was reading the side I was supposed to read. It’s just unfortunate that it happened, and it’s unfortunate that he acted and reacted that way.”

Everything went downhill from there and their relationship deteriorated. Brown wasn’t a fan of being called out in public and was not shy about that fact. As the 2018 season was coming to a close, Brown finally started to force his way out. In February of 2019, he finally made it official and requested a trade. The Steelers didn’t have a choice and eventually caved in. They sent him to Oakland and only got a third and fifth-round pick in return.

Now that Brown is with the Raiders, his antics have calmed down a bit. He had an issue with the NFL over which helmet he could wear, but that didn’t have anything to with the team. By most accounts, he seems very happy in Oakland. Time will tell if he can keep his head straight while with the Raiders. His relationship with quarterback Derek Carr seems strong, but it’ll be hard to know for sure until Brown hits the field with his new team for a regular-season game.

