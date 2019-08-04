Cliff Branch Dead: Raiders Legendary Wide Receiver Was 71

The Raider family was dealt devastating news today as legendary wide receiver and Super Bowl champion Cliff Branch has died at the age of 71. Branch was considered one of the greatest deep threats in NFL history and was a big part of all three of the team’s Super Bowl runs. Few teams revere their alumni the same way the Raiders do, so this is absolutely heartbreaking news for the silver and black.

From my Dad and the rest of the Villapiano family… “Rest in Peace to the best wife receiver that should be in the Hall of Fame. We love you you. Rest In Peace, Buddy.” #CliffBranch @Raiders pic.twitter.com/AGtcoVDu6b — VILLAPIANO (@VillapianOk) August 4, 2019

Branch has long been a beloved figure for Raider Nation and is considered one of the great Hall of Fame snubs of all time. Fred Biletnikoff and he formed a legendary duo in his early career catching passes from Ken Stabler. Branch has longevity to his career and was also a big part of the team during the Jim Plunkett years. Time will tell if he will make it into the Hall of Fame, but there’s no doubt he should be here. There’s no word as to what caused his death, but any information will be updated here. He is survived by his son Brent.

