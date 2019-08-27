Former Raider Bo Jackson Defends Andrew Luck Amid Retirement Backlash

As the world recovers from the news that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will retire, many have given their opinion on the situation. One of the most notable hot takes was from FS1’s Doug Gottlieb.

“Retiring cause rehabbing is ‘too hard’ is the most millennial thing ever #AndrewLuck,” said Gottlieb on Twitter. This take earned the scorn of many, including the like of Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman. Aikman also works at Fox Sports, so his takedown is even more brutal.

“That’s total bulls*** Doug. What qualifies you to decide how someone should live their life?” tweeted Aikman. “So you’re now the authority on what motivates Andrew Luck? And if his decisions don’t fit into what you think is best for him then you rip him? Guess that keeps you employed on FS1. Nice.”

This also elicited a response from former Oakland Raiders running back, Bo Jackson.

“I stand behind @TroyAikman and every word he said,” tweeted Jackson. “Don’t criticize a man until you’ve worn his cleats. If you’ve never strapped on the pads you have no business commenting on something you know nothing about.”

“…and furthermore, Andrew Luck, you have nothing to feel sad about,” added Jackson. “You showed the world what you can do. Enjoy your retirement to the fullest.”

Jackson knows a thing or two about making the decision to retire early. At the age of 28, he had to retire from football because of a hip injury he suffered in a playoff game. This was particularly devasting for Jackson as he was also a star baseball player for the Kansas City Royals. He was one of the most notable two-sport athletes in history.

He was a superstar in every sense of the word. Marcus Allen and he shared a backfield and formed one of the most dominant running games in the NFL. Similar to Luck, Jackson had to retire at the peak of his career. Both men suffered devastating injuries that derailed everything. Luck retires just a year after winning the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year Award. Jackson retired with a 5.4 yards per carry average over his four seasons in the NFL. It will always be a mystery what the Colts could’ve done if Luck had stayed healthy, just like it’s been a mystery about what the Raiders could’ve been if Jackson didn’t retire.

While it’s Gottlieb’s job to give hot takes, he definitely hasn’t made any friends because of it. He had a chance to defend himself on his radio show.

“I’m a smart ass. I always have been. I always will be,” Gottlieb said on his show. “And, if I can’t find something funny with the things in life, well then you know what, strike me down because I like to make fun of things in life.”

“If you wanna go to me stealing credit cards 23 years ago, you’re gonna have to deal with the fact that those questions have been asked, that has been answered,” Gottlieb added. “We’ve all moved on.”

