Raiders Cut Veteran Running Back Doug Martin [Report]

Start: RB Doug Martin at Bengals Sit: RB Marlon Mack vs. Cowboys Doug Martin has not put up the most efficient numbers, but he is getting red zone opportunities. Martin averaged just two yards per carry against the Steelers. The good news is Martin has scored a touchdown in three straight games. This week, Martin faces a Bengals defense that is giving up the Marlon Mack Faces the No. 3 Rushing Defense in the NFL Marlon Mack has not been an amazing fantasy option this season, and things could get even worse in Week 15. Mack had 14 carries for 33 yards against the Texans and was saved by a touchdown. He had just 27 yards against the Jaguars in Week 13. Mack averaged 2.4 yards per carry in Week 14 and 3.4 yards per carry in Week 13. Mack faces a Cowboys defense that is only giving up Doug Martin has not put up the most efficient numbers, but he is getting red zone opportunities. Martin averaged just two yards per carry against the Steelers. The good news is Martin has scored a touchdown in three straight games. This week, Martin faces a Bengals defense that is giving up the most rushing yards in the league at 148 yards per game. Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has seen enough from Martin to know he wants him back on the team next season. “He’s a good back," Gruden told NBC Sports Bay Area . "I think I’ll say it again and again, he’s a very good player. He’s been a great player in this league. He’s running it. He’s catching it. He picked up some blitz that were flushed. We did a lot of good things on the film that I look at. We’re proud of what we did against a very good defense. We thought Doug Martin played extremely well...Hopefully we can keep him around here. He’s a heck of a football player.” We already know Martin is going to get red zone work, and now he has the opportunity to rack up yards against the worst rushing defense in the league.Marlon Mack has not been an amazing fantasy option this season, and things could get even worse in Week 15. Mack had 14 carries for 33 yards against the Texans and was saved by a touchdown. He had just 27 yards against the Jaguars in Week 13. Mack averaged 2.4 yards per carry in Week 14 and 3.4 yards per carry in Week 13. Mack faces a Cowboys defense that is only giving up 86.8 yards per game , which puts them No. 3 among all NFL teams. Cowboys defensive coordinator Ron Marinelli stopped short of calling his unit elite but believes it is on the right track. “We got to keep doing everything,” Marinelli explained to the Star-Telegram . “You are not elite until you can be consistently good every single week. You have to constantly build on it. You got to build on it. That’s our challenge each and every week. The challenge isn’t the opponent the challenge is us...Just sound and simple and we got better players. The talent has grown every year and the talent is playing hard. Sometimes you get extra talent and the talent doesn’t want to achieve like that. Our most talented players are probably our most highest achievers and that helps.” As you look to win your fantasy championship, you can't rely on Mack in an especially bad matchup. The Colts will have trouble scoring against a Cowboys defense that has been on fire this season.

In a somewhat surprising move, the Oakland Raiders have decided to let go of running back Doug Martin, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The team was expected to have some tough decisions to make come cut day, but it looks like they’ve decided to get ahead of things.

The #Raiders released RB Doug Martin, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 25, 2019

Martin didn’t see much action in the preseason. There haven’t been any indications that he’s suffered any kind of injury. In all likelihood, the Raiders have made this decision because Martin has been outplayed by the other running backs on the roster. DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard were battling Martin for who would be the two backs behind rookie Josh Jacobs. Washington was considered the odd man out, but he’s had an excellent preseason and training camp. He must’ve simply outplayed the veteran. It was possible that the team could keep four running backs, but it looks like the team wanted to keep more elsewhere.

Martin filled in for the injured Marshawn Lynch in 2018 and played well. He rushed for 723 yards and scored four touchdowns. Martin is probably best known for his time as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer where he put up two incredible seasons of over 1,400 rushing yards. Unfortunately, he is also known for his inconsistency. He was never able to string together two good seasons in a row. He’ll likely land on a team at some point as he could still have a couple of productive years left in the tank.

