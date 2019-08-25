Raiders Cut Veteran Running Back Doug Martin [Report]

In a somewhat surprising move, the Oakland Raiders have decided to let go of running back Doug Martin, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The team was expected to have some tough decisions to make come cut day, but it looks like they’ve decided to get ahead of things.
Martin didn’t see much action in the preseason. There haven’t been any indications that he’s suffered any kind of injury. In all likelihood, the Raiders have made this decision because Martin has been outplayed by the other running backs on the roster. DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard were battling Martin for who would be the two backs behind rookie Josh Jacobs. Washington was considered the odd man out, but he’s had an excellent preseason and training camp. He must’ve simply outplayed the veteran. It was possible that the team could keep four running backs, but it looks like the team wanted to keep more elsewhere.
Martin filled in for the injured Marshawn Lynch in 2018 and played well. He rushed for 723 yards and scored four touchdowns. Martin is probably best known for his time as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer where he put up two incredible seasons of over 1,400 rushing yards. Unfortunately, he is also known for his inconsistency. He was never able to string together two good seasons in a row. He’ll likely land on a team at some point as he could still have a couple of productive years left in the tank.
