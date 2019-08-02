Dancing Janitor Makes Epic Reappearance at Raiders Training Camp [WATCH]

He’s back! After showing off his skills during minicamps, the Oakland Raiders‘ dancing janitor made his way to Napa to show off those skills at training camp. He received an introduction from a very excited Jon Gruden.

If those dance moves don’t make an appearance on Hard Knocks, it would be a disservice to everybody watching the show. Why this man is a janitor and not an entertainer is beyond comprehension. Get this man his own web series, Raiders! Little is known about the dancing janitor and it’s hard to make out exactly what Gruden says his name it, but he deserves to be the first male member of the Raiderettes. Either that or he should be hired on as a hype man. One thing is for sure, there’s not enough film of this dancing janitor. Get on it HBO.

2016 Feels

A recent piece from Vic Tafur from The Athletic, who has been well connected to the Raiders for a really long time, has said that this year’s training camp feels more like how it did in 2016. For those with bad memories, Oakland had an amazing season in 2016. The team went 12-4 and made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2002. There definitely seems to be an aura of fun surrounding this training camp. Now, it’s hard to imagine the Raiders can shock the world and put up another 12-4 season, but it does seem like the team is coming together much stronger than it did in 2018.

Jon Gruden has much more of his own people in place and the roster has been made more in his image. While that won’t necessarily translate to instant wins, it could mean the Raiders field a much more improved team in 2019. Oakland had to put together an 8-8 season in 2015 before they could reach playoff level play. Expect the Raiders to look like they did in that 2015 season. Talented, but needs more experience. That should be considered a great season for Gruden and company.

Hard Knocks Distraction

It was a secret to absolutely no one that the Raiders wanted no part of Hard Knocks. Despite having former media members in the coaching staff and front office, the team didn’t want the perceived distraction of a camera crew following them around. However, reports have been that the cameras aren’t really affecting much of anything. Even if HBO wasn’t in town, the Raiders media department would still have cameras following players around.

Gruden’s team is made for TV. There are fun personalities at every corner. With the first episode premiering on August 6, fans are in line to learn a lot more about the team. Truth be told, teams that have been featured on Hard Knocks have faired just fine in the following season. It’s understandable why management wouldn’t want HBO in town, but any perceived distraction seems to have been overblown.

