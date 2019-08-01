Raiders’ Derek Carr Buys Las Vegas House Next to Jon Gruden

The Oakland Raiders will soon be called the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s not confirmed that the team will be in Las Vegas in 2020, but 2019 seems to be Oakland’s swan song. This will bring a fresh start to a franchise that hasn’t had much success for quite a while.

Mark Davis will get his shiny new stadium soon and fans will no longer have to watch the team play on a baseball field. With the move to Las Vegas looming, that means players and members of the organization will need to begin looking for residency in Nevada. Starting quarterback Derek Carr apparently already has a place there and his neighbor is a bit of a surprise.

Gruden & Carr Are Going to Be Neighbors

Despite the constant speculation coming from the media that the relationship between Carr and head coach Jon Gruden is beyond repair, it looks like the two will be living in very close proximity to each other, according to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur.

It’s true. As David Carr said, Derek Carr has bought a home in Las Vegas. When it’s complete and he finally moves in, his neighbor will be … Jon Gruden. #Raiders — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 1, 2019

Oh, if only Hard Knocks was covering the Raiders next year. It would be glorious television, but beggars can’t be choosers. Whether this was coincidental or not remains an unknown, but seems unlikely.

Regardless, It’s likely someone in the media will ask one of the two how it came to be. One thing that appears certain is that the duo will be seeing a lot more of each other when the move to Vegas comes. If there are more Carr trade rumors this offseason, it’s going to be very interesting to see their dynamic next year. However, this is probably a good sign for Carr as many believe that he isn’t in Gruden’s future plans.

Overblown Nathan Peterman Drama

"Derek's gotta chance to do some really cool things." Jon Gruden is excited about the additions on offense in 2019 👇 📺: Inside Training Camp Live pic.twitter.com/QScGFMpRX7 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) July 29, 2019

In the most baffling news story in recent memory, Jon Gruden’s statement that he likes backup quarterback Nathan Peterman has ballooned into a controversy. It has garnered aggressive takes from the likes of Colin Cowherd, Stephen A. Smith and more. Apparently, it’s a crime to praise a player that’s had a tough career to this point. Look, it’s no secret that Gruden has a soft spot for Peterman. That being said, Mark Davis will change his hairstyle before Peterman starts over a healthy Derek Carr. It’s never going to happen.

Every team should aspire to have a backup quarterback that they trust. Just look at the 2016 Raiders, who fell apart completely after Carr got injured. A quarterback getting injured can make or break the team. Gruden’s comments on Peterman should be looked at as nothing more than him trying to build up a player that has lost their confidence.

If you pay attention, it’s easy to see that Gruden compliments Carr quite a bit. It’s a complete nothing-burger of a story and Carr shouldn’t think twice about it (and likely isn’t). Putting the trade rumors and chatter aside, the Raiders quarterback has more talent around him and is set up for success in 2019. It’s unlikely the Gruden-Carr controversy will go into 2020.

