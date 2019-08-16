Analyst Gives the Most Ridiculous Hot Take on Raiders Yet

Fans of the Oakland Raiders are very used to absurd hot takes from the media. Whether it’s Jason Whitlock calling Jon Gruden an idiot for giving up a third and fifth-round draft pick for the best receiver in the NFL, or Stephen A. Smith blowing up because Gruden gave faint praise to Nathan Peterman, the media have a field day ripping on the Raiders. However, Jason Mcintyre of Fox Sports may take the crown for most ridiculous of the year. In an appearance on Fox Sports’ Undisputed, Mcintyre laid in on the silver and black.

“I didn’t know that Raiders fans really existed,” said Mcintyre. “It’s been such a dormant franchise for years. I don’t even know where to begin with this team and how bad they’re going to be.”

Maybe Mcintyre should talk to the Chargers, who haven’t had a true home game against the Raiders in a really long time. He’s confusing mediocrity with obscurity. Yes, Oakland hasn’t been one of the better franchises in the last couple of decades, but they are just two years removed from a 12-4 season that may have ended in a deep playoff run if Derek Carr didn’t break his leg. Raiders fans may not shell out the kind of money that Dallas Cowboys fans do, but how many fan bases would stick with their team after so many years of mediocrity?

Based on how fans have reacted to Mcintyre’s take, he’ll know very soon that there are more than just a few fans. What shouldn’t be ignored is the second part of Mcintyre’s quite where he claims the Raiders are too bad for him to even explain. As ESPN’s Louis Riddick said, the Raiders roster is “light years more talented” than it was in 2019. We’ll let you decide which one to trust.

Antonio Brown Brings Young Fan to Tears

In a much sweeter story, Antonio Brown made a young fan’s day shortly before kickoff against the Arizona Cardinal’s in the second game of the preseason. The Raiders shared the touching moment on Twitter.

Brown literally brings the kids to tears when he gives him the gloves he warmed up in. Despite what the media might have you think, he seems really happy to be part of the Raiders. That kid is never going to forget that moment. Brown also showed great support to his teammates on the sideline during the game.

That constant smile he’s got would contradict reports that he’s unhappy. His actions don’t seem like that of a bad teammate. Now that the helmet issue is in the past, Brown should be back on the field shortly. Time will tell if all the hate he got in the last couple of weeks was justified, but he seems to be making amends pretty quickly.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Brown Addresses Retirement rumors

One of the main sources of Brown hate was the report that he was threatening retirement if he didn’t get his way with the helmet. He had a chance to address those rumors.

“I don’t know where they got that, who made that up, either,” said Brown after Saturday’s game. “Why would I retire, man? I’ve got a beautiful career. I’m healthy. I love to play the game. I’m grateful to play the game.”

The report came from Adam Schefter, who is a very credible source. Whether Brown is lying, or Schefter was fed bad intel will probably never be known, but it just shows that one shouldn’t jump to conclusions too fast. Regardless, that headache is over with and Brown is ready to be a big-time player for the silver and black.

READ NEXT: ESPN Analyst Has Big Prediction for Raiders’ Derek Carr in 2019

