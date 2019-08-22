Is Antonio Brown Playing vs. Packers? Latest on Raiders WR

The Oakland Raiders are headed to Winnipeg, Canada to face off against the Green Bay Packers and while it’s not exactly Super Bowl II, it will be the first game played in the great north since 2013. After another week filled with bad headlines, the Raiders will hit the field again, but will their star receiver Antonio Brown be joining them?

Nothing has been confirmed on that front, but it’s very unlikely that Brown will be taking snaps against the Packers. He probably won’t play until week one. His injury seems to be behind him, but Jon Gruden isn’t too keen on playing his starters for the rest of the preseason.

“There’s going to be some guys that are vying and competing to become starters,” Gruden said earlier in the week. “But some of the front line guys will probably be very limited in the next two weeks.”

With all that said, Brown has made the trip to Canada with his team and figures to be on the sideline like he was against the Arizona Cardinals. It’s possible he’ll do the same thing he did before the game in Arizona where he warmed up with Derek Carr and ran some routes. That will probably be the extent of his involvement. It’s even less likely he’ll play the last preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. He has missed some important reps because of his foot injury and the battle with the NFL, but the Raiders aren’t going to risk him in the preseason. Looks like we’ll have to wait until Monday Night Football against the Denver Broncos for Brown to make his debut in the silver and black.

Any Chance QB Derek Carr Plays?

Quarterback Derek Carr looks as healthy as he’s ever been and the team is probably going to want to keep it that way. Going off the previous Gruden quote, players like Carr likely won’t get the nod tonight. Players that are competing for starting spots are Arden Key, Maurice Hurst, Darren Waller, etc. There’s nobody on the roster that has a more secure spot than Carr. Gruden could throw him in for one brief drive like he did against the Cardinals, but based on how impressive that drive was, Carr looks ready to go for the season.

If there was a freak accident and the quarterback got injured, the Raiders would have a serious problem on their hands. It’s just not going to be worth the risk, so don’t bank on Carr suiting up tonight. The extent of his action will probably be warming up with Antonio Brown. Rookie running back Josh Jacobs will probably be a scratch tonight, as well. Though he is still very green, Oakland seems keen on keeping him fresh for the season. He looked solid in one drive against Arizona, but we still only have a very small sample size from him. Even though Gruden said that he wanted to see what Jacobs was made of in the preseason, it looks like he’s got that starting spot locked down.

