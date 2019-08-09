Raiders Sign Former Lions TE & Release CB

Amidst the recent slew of Antonio Brown drama, the Oakland Raiders announced that they have brought on former tight end for the Detroit Lions Brandon Barnes. Barnes came into the NFL in 2017 and was signed by the Lions as an undrafted rookie. He has yet to see the field for a regular-season game and wasn’t on an NFL roster during 2018. While at Alabama State, Barnes played in 38 games and compiled 29 receptions for 436 yards with six receiving touchdowns.

To make room for Barnes, the team waived cornerback Isaiah Langley. When the Raiders revealed their first depth chart, Langely was towards the bottom of the cornerback listings so his release isn’t much of a surprise. The Raiders have had a bit of trouble keeping their tight ends healthy, so it makes sense they’d bring in another body. Paul Butler and Darren Waller have had to take some practices off. Barnes will get a chance to make some plays and could play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams due to the fact that Waller will be out.

Langley is a rookie out of USC and the Raiders were his first squad as a professional. He wasn’t a starter for the Trojans, but he did see a good amount of playing time. Langley made 105 tackles and one interception during his four years in Los Angeles. He’ll probably get a chance on another roster.

Darren Waller’s Injury Shouldn’t Be Cause for Concern

Darren Waller was out for a bit with a shoulder injury, but he eventually got back to the practice field. Even though Waller hasn’t done much since he entered the NFL four years ago, the Raiders are incredibly high on his potential.

