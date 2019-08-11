Rogers Cup Purse 2019: Prize Money for Men’s & Women’s Singles Winners

The singles portion of the Rogers Cup concludes Sunday in Toronto. On the men’s side, top-seeded Rafael Nadal will face eighth-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia. The winner will take home $1,049,040 and the runner-up will pocket $531,010.

The women’s side has already been determined. Local Canadian Bianca Andreescu was leading Serena Williams 3-1 in the first set before the American star retired. This earned the former $519,480, versus $252,425 for the 23-time Grand Slam winner (numbers courtesy of Top Bet).

The men’s side of the Rogers Cup sees a $5.7 million purse, while the women is set at $2.8 million. The disparity in the purse and prizes are due to event classification differences between the ATP and the WTA. Per The Globe and Mail:

Tennis Canada – the owner and operator of the Rogers Cup – foots the bill for the Canadian tournaments’ prizes. While the two tournaments run at the same time, share a name and feature best-of-three matches, they are separate events, mandated by the two different tours that each have their own sets of guidelines for determining prize money. The Rogers Cup men’s event has a higher classification on the ATP Tour than the Rogers Cup women’s event does on the WTA Tour, and it’s those classifications that dictate the minimum prize money.

The author Rachel Brady also notes that Tennis Canada has equalized the prize money at its smaller tournaments in Vancouver and Granby in Quebec.

The Grand Slam tournaments, such as Wimbledon, pay the same. According to ESPN, the All England Club instituted equal pay in 2007.

Nadal and Williams are some of the highest earners in tennis history. The Spaniard has accumulated $110,279,818 throughout his career, which includes 18 Grand Slam titles. Williams is the highest-earning female player ever, raking in $90,382,096. This more than doubles her sister Venus, who’s in second on the list.

Medvedev boosted his earnings to $4,411,948 after his finals appearance last week in the Citi Open. Andreescu had earned $1,896,343 prior to her title today.

Williams Falters in Another Tournament Final

Last month at Wimbledon, Williams powered her way to the final against Simona Halep of Romania. Despite a dominant 9-1 record against her entering the match, the American fell in straight sets to lose her chance at an eighth title in the event.

She tried to bully the smaller Halep, who was able to track down and absorb the legend’s power strokes. This time around to Andreescu, Williams’ body just gave out.

According to the BBC, Williams had to retire due to back spasms. Andreescu, who is nearly half of her age at 19, comforted her courtside through some tears.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t do it today, I tried,” said Williams, who gave birth to her daughter in Sep. 2017. “It’s been a tough year, but we’ll keep going.”

Williams required a caesarean during the birth, which sidelined her for weeks in recovery. She also has dealt with knee issues this season, which has resulted in zero tournament victories.

“This wasn’t the way I expected to win,” Andreescu said afterward. “You are truly a champion. I’ve watched you win so many times, you are truly a champion on and off the court.”

This is Andreescu’s second WTA title of the year, which includes the Indian Wells Masters. Williams will look to recover in time for the U.S. Open at the end of the month.