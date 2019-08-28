Saquon Barkley Fantasy Outlook: When to Draft Giants RB

With the regular season coming up, it’s time to start getting serious about fantasy football. The New York Giants don’t have the best prospects heading into 2019 with Odell Beckham Jr. now in Cleveland. They drafted rookie quarterback Daniel Jones with their first-round pick, but are planning on rolling with Eli Manning to start the season. Manning’s numbers weren’t terrible in 2018, but he’s definitely on the downside of his career and he no longer has Beckham to make circus catches for him.

During the Giants’ 5-11 2018 campaign, they had one shining star on the roster. Saquon Barkley came straight from Penn State and dominated the NFL. He finished his rookie season with 1,307 rushing yards, 721 receiving yard and 15 total touchdowns. The only thing that should change for Barkley is that his workload will increase with Beckham gone.

Saquon Barkley Fantasy Football Projections: Outlook & Preview

As a rookie, Barkley was the second-best player in all of fantasy football behind Patrick Mahomes and the number one running back in PPR leagues. There’s no reason to think he’ll be any worse in year two. Yes, the Giants’ roster doesn’t inspire much confidence, but he’s going to be the centerpiece of the entire offense. Manning’s arm is considerably weaker than it once was, so he’s going to look for Barkley on a lot of short passes.

Beckham was the only other offensive threat on the roster a year ago and now he’s gone. This could be a good and a bad thing. It’s bad because there’s nobody else on the Giants’ offense that opposing defenses need to focus on outside of Barkley. It’s good because Barkley is in line for a very heavy workload this season. He will more than likely be the team’s top receiving and rushing option throughout the year. Fantasy Pros has him as the number one overall prospect heading into 2019 and there’s no reason to believe that they are wrong.

When to Draft Saquon Barkley in 2019 Fantasy Football

Until defenses can prove that they can stop Barkley, you shouldn’t hesitate to take Barkley with the first pick in your fantasy football draft. Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey are intriguing options, but both their teams have other weapons around them that could steal production from them. In New York, it’s all Barkley.

The Action Network projects Barkley to get 267 carries, 1,242 rushing yards and 10.2 rushing touchdowns. They also have him accumulating 80 receptions, 660 receiving yards and 3.3 receiving touchdowns. All of these numbers would be slightly less than what he accumulated in 2018.

Even if Barkley saw a slight decrease in production, he still would have elite numbers. If you land the top pick in your fantasy football draft, you shouldn’t look elsewhere. He’s going to be one of the most consistent producers in all of football. Another plus is that he doesn’t have a significant injury history to worry about. Obviously, injuries are always a risk with running backs, but he hasn’t missed a game since his freshman year of college.

