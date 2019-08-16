Spencer Rattler, ‘QB1’: Where Is He Now in 2019?

Spencer Rattler is one of the star quarterbacks of “QB1: Beyond the Lights” Season 3 and is now playing college football at Oklahoma. Coming out of Pinnacle High School, Rattler was a five-star recruit ranked as the No. 11 overall prospect and top pro-style quarterback in the country, per 247 Sports.

Rattler was being recruited by a number of top programs including Alabama, Miami, Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Michigan State. Rattler is competing with Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts and Tanner Mordecai to be the Sooners starting quarterback. Hurts is considered the favorite to win the job but only has one year of eligibility remaining. Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley explained what he is looking for in his starting quarterback.

“It’s a feel of who’s not only playing well and completing passes and doing their job well, but who’s running the group well,” Riley noted to Tulsa World. “Who’s handling the group? Who’s communicating well? Who’s got poise when something doesn’t go right? There’s so much that goes into it. So first, we stat our guys out — we’ve got a lot of different metrics to measure them. But also we don’t get away from kind of our gut feels of being around them. … We know what it looks like when it’s right.”

Spencer Rattler Noted He ‘Loved’ the Jalen Hurts Signing With Oklahoma

Rattler committed to Oklahoma prior to the news that Hurts was transferring to Norman from Alabama. Rattler publicly voiced his support for Hurts joining the Sooners and explained he was looking forward to the competition.

“I love it,” Rattler said back in January, per USA Today. “Jalen is a great player and I’m excited to get to play with him. It’ll be great competition for sure.”

Lincoln Riley Called Rattler a “Quick Study” & Explained the Freshman QB Was in a “Race Against Time”

Rattler is competing against the other two quarterbacks but Riley noted he is at a bit of a disadvantage since he was not an early enrollee in the spring. The Oklahoma coach explained that Rattler has shown progress since he first arrived.

“He’s done a nice job,” Riley told The Oklahoman. “He’s a very gifted thrower. He’s, more than anybody, just kind of in a race against time, having not been here in the spring. You can certainly tell that the other two were here for spring…He’s gaining on — not necessarily gaining on Jalen or gaining on Tanner — but just gaining on getting to the point where he can execute and communicate everything that we want him to. He’s a quick study. And one thing I have appreciated about the kid, even though he wasn’t here for spring, he’s not afraid of the moment. He thinks he should be right in the middle of it, which you know, you better believe that. And he certainly has that self-confidence.”

Oklahoma has yet to name a starting quarterback, so we will see if Rattler can close the gap to beat out Hurts to become the Sooners QB1.