Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, August 23

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Thursday, featuring Cam Newton spraining his foot during a preseason game against the Patriots and the Packers and Raiders playing on a shortened field due to unsafe conditions.

We’ll also take a look at a blockbuster match scheduled for the first day of the U.S. Open tennis tournament on Monday and the latest on the Ezekiel Elliott contract situation with the Cowboys.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Friday!

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton Exits Game With Foot Injury, Leaves Stadium in Walking Boot

The Panthers say Cam Newton has a foot injury and will not return. Here’s a look at what happened. pic.twitter.com/bwWHN2mUru — Matt Harris (@MHarrisWSOC9) August 23, 2019

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made his preseason debut on Thursday night against the New England Patriots but injured his left foot in the first quarter and did not return to the game.

Following the Panthers 10-3 loss, Newton was seen heading to the team bus in a walking boot.

Cam Newton left tonight's preseason game against the Patriots in a walking boot. pic.twitter.com/a8vMSRAefx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 23, 2019

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported that the injury didn’t appear to be serious. After taking x-rays, Newton was diagnosed with a sprain in his left foot, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Source says that, after x-rays, Panthers QB Cam Newton was diagnosed with a sprain in his left foot. Team will know more tomorrow. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 23, 2019

The former league MVP’s season was cut short last year due to a right shoulder injury, which he would end up having surgery to remedy in the offseason.

Packers, Raiders Play on 80-Yard Field Due to Unsafe Conditions in Canada

Due to issues with old goalpost holes in the end zones (used for CFL games), the Packers-Raiders game from Winnipeg is being played with the following rules: • 80-yard field

• No kickoffs

• Goal lines are placed at the 10-yard lines#GBvsOAK pic.twitter.com/CnARmj86IW — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 23, 2019

The Green Bay Packers and Oakland Raiders played in a preseason game on Thursday night in Canada that will be remembered for the length of the field, instead of the actual game that was played on it.

Goalposts for the Canadian Football League left holes in the end zones at IG Field in Winnipeg, the site of Thursday’s game, leading to the decision by the league and both teams just minutes before the game, that the field would be shortened to 80-yards due to unsafe field conditions.

NFL, #Packers and game officials check out the “hole” in the end zone before #Raiders game. pic.twitter.com/N8JBhBAYx2 — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) August 22, 2019

In addition, all kickoffs were eliminated, so receiving teams began their possessions at the 15-yard line.

The NFL released the following statement shortly after the game began:

“Tonight’s game is being played on a reconfigured field. The field met the mandatory practices for the maintenance of surfaces for NFL games based on an inspection yesterday. Concerns arose today surrounding the area where the Blue Bombers’ goalposts were previously located. The 10-yard line will function as the goal line at this game. In lieu of kickoffs, the ball will be placed at the 15-yard line.”

The CFL positions their goal posts at the goal line, unlike the NFL, which has them located at the back of the end zone. Stadium officials attempted to use temporary turf to cover up the holes where the goal posts previously stood, but the teams were not pleased with the conditions.

The Packers didn’t want to put Aaron Rodgers and the starters at risk, so they ended up benching 33 players for the game.

The Raiders rallied from a 21-10 halftime deficit to win the first NFL game played in Canada since 2013, 22-21.

More from Heavy.com:

5 takeaways from Packers vs. Raiders

Packers WR carried off field after vicious hit

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova Set to Meet in First Round at the U.S. Open

One for the ages…🤯😲 Serena Williams will face Maria Sharapova in R1 for their first ever meeting in Flushing Meadows!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/T4kSoUdniZ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 22, 2019

Tennis fans won’t have to wait long for a high profile match at the upcoming U.S. Open tournament.

The draws for the Open, which begins on Monday, were announced on Thursday, and will be highlighted by a Serena Williams vs. Maria Sharapova blockbuster on day one.

Williams, who is currently ranked No. 8 in the WTA rankings, is 19-2 against Sharapova in her career but has never played the former No. 1 player in the world at the U.S. Open.

The 37-year-old Williams will be seeking her 24th Grand Slam singles title beginning next week in New York. Williams has lost three grand slam finals since returning from her pregnancy including the Wimbledon final to Simona Halep last month.

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Headlines

New reports indicate the Cowboys are set to make Ezekiel Elliott an offer that'd make him one of the top two best paid running backs in the league. https://t.co/hNXDrH6m8o — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 22, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

Xander Schauffele came to play 🔥

Justin Thomas’ rough start🏌️‍♂️

Brooks Koepka finishes strong 💪 It’s all in The Takeaway from Thursday @PlayoffFinale. pic.twitter.com/EnCm81BB8e — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 23, 2019

PGA TOUR: FedExCup Playoffs – The TOUR Championship

For the first time, the PGA TOUR used a staggered start to begin their season finale on Thursday, with players assigned starting strokes based on where they finished in the season-long FedExCup standings.

Justin Thomas, who came into the week ranked No. 1 in the standings, saw his lead quickly evaporate as the first round proceeded. Heading into Friday’s second round, he is joined at the top of the leaderboard by Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele. Rory McIlroy is just one stroke off the lead.

WHEN: Today, 1 p.m. ET (Second round coverage)

TV: Golf Channel

NFL: Preseason Week 3

The third week of preseason football continues tonight with two games, featuring Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns taking on the Buccaneers (7:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network) and the Bills facing the Lions (8 p.m. ET, CBS).

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here for it.