Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, August 28

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Tuesday, highlighted by fifteen-year-old American Coco Gauff winning her U.S. Open main draw debut in thrilling fashion and rookie Pete Alonso making home run history for the New York Mets.

We’ll also take a look at a rain delay that took place at an MLB stadium that has a retractable roof (yes, you read that right).

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Wednesday!

Fifteen-Year-Old American Coco Gauff Wins U.S. Open Main Draw Debut In Come-From-Behind Thriller



Fifteen-year-old American Coco Gauff made her U.S. Open main draw debut on Tuesday and didn’t disappoint, pulling off a dramatic, come-from-behind win over Slovenia’s Anastasia Potapova, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Fresh off her magical run to the fourth round at Wimbledon earlier this summer, Gauff showed tremendous grit and resolve in erasing a one-set and one-break deficit to beat the 72nd ranked Russian, Potapova.

3-6, 6-2, 6-4 💪💪 In a teenage battle in Louis Armstrong Stadium, @CocoGauff prevails in a R1 thriller!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/xMptK0QcBM — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 27, 2019

Gauff began her first U.S. Open with a tight first set on Louis Armstrong Stadium court, suffering three double-faults in her first service game.

But as she did at Wimbledon when she saved two match points on Centre Court to ultimately go on to win her third-round match against Polona Hercog, Gauff dug down deep and got the match all-square with a 6-2 second set and would outlast the 18-year-old Potapova 6-4 in the deciding set.

Gauff captivated the tennis world over the Wimbledon fortnight, upsetting one of her childhood idols, Venus Williams, in the first round and would go on to advance to the fourth round where she would lose to the eventual champion Simona Halep.

Next up for Gauff on the big stage in New York will be Timea Babos, a wild-card entrant from Hungary.

In other first-round action on Tuesday, the No. 1 seed and defending U.S. Open women’s champion Naomi Osaka received all she could ask for in her opener from 84th-ranked Anna Blinkova, who pushed her to a third set, but Osaka pulled away for the win, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2.

Rafael Nadal highlighted the primetime action, cruising to a straight-sets win over Australia’s John Millman, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

A warm welcome back 👊 The 3-time champ defeats Millman in straight sets in his R1 opener…@RafaelNadal | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/LPhsMoJSaW — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 28, 2019

The No. 4 seed on the men’s side, Dominic Thiem was upset by Italy’s Thomas Fabbiano 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, and 11th seeded American Sloane Stephens fell to 20-year-old qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 6-4 in the nightcap.

Wednesday’s schedule will feature Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic all in second-round action.

PLAY OF THE NIGHT: Rookie Pete Alonso Breaks Mets’ Single-Season Home Run Record



The New York Mets’ phenom Pete Alonso added yet another milestone achievement in this rookie season that has seen him experience a meteoric rise to stardom.

The 24-year-old hit his 42nd home run of the season on Tuesday night against the Cubs, setting the Mets’ franchise record for most homers in a single season.

"58 years of Mets baseball, and no one has ever hit more home runs in a season as a New York Met." Congrats to your new Mets home run king, @Pete_Alonso20. pic.twitter.com/jx6G45pSvK — SNY (@SNYtv) August 28, 2019

Alonso became the first rookie to hold their franchise’s single-season home run mark since Johnny Rizzo did it with the Pirates in 1938.

The ❄️🐻 stands alone.@Pete_Alonso20 now holds the record for the most #Mets home runs in a single season with 42. #LegendaryMoments pic.twitter.com/lwtBQPBo2v — New York Mets (@Mets) August 28, 2019

The heavy favorite to win the National League Rookie of the Year has had quite the debut season in the big leagues, winning the Home Run Derby back in July and setting the National League’s rookie record for home runs in a season. The next milestone on the list is Aaron Judge’s rookie record for homers in a single-season – 52, which he accomplished in 2017.

Alonso’s historic blast came in a losing effort, as the Mets fell to the Cubs 5-2. The Mets now trail the Cubs by three games for the second Wild Card spot in the NL and have two games remaining with them this week in New York.

WILD & WACKY: MLB Stadium With Retractable Roof Has Rain Delay

There was a rain delay at Miller Park. Yes. They have a roof. pic.twitter.com/SKLx4E36QL — Subscribe to Cut4 on YouTube!!!! (@Cut4) August 28, 2019

The Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals experienced a rain delay in the seventh inning on Tuesday night, which is a normal occurrence for a major league baseball game, except for the fact that it occurred at Miller Park, which has a retractable roof.

This is the equivalent of keeping your convertible open during a downpour. Yep, it's a rain delay at Miller Park.pic.twitter.com/nMNN8JiSF9 — Sporting News MLB (@sn_mlb) August 28, 2019

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina hit his second homer of the game to break a 1-1 tie in the seventh, and then an unexpected downpour caught everyone off guard while the roof was open.

The game had to be stopped for nine minutes as the roof closed and the grounds crew attended to the field with a drying agent.

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Headlines

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

TENNIS: U.S. Open Second Round

The second round begins from Flushing, New York and will feature Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. One of the afternoon’s highest-profile matches will pit Venus Williams against the No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina from Ukraine.

WHEN: Today, Noon-11 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

NFL: Preseason Week 4

The final night of the NFL preseason will feature all 32 teams in action in their final tune-ups for the regular season kick-off. The NFL Network will feature a doubleheader on Thursday night with the Steelers taking on the Panthers at 7 p.m. ET followed by the Chargers facing the 49ers at 10 p.m. ET.

WHEN: Thursday

