Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, August 24

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Friday, highlighted by Dwight Howard reportedly expected to sign a non-guaranteed contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooks Koepka takes the lead at the $15 million TOUR Championship and Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban announce their engagement.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Saturday!

Dwight Howard to Reportedly Reunite With Los Angeles Lakers, Expected to Sign Non-Guaranteed Contract



The Los Angeles Lakers needed a big man. Dwight Howard needed a team to play for. On Friday, the two seemed to both get what they needed, but with a caveat.

Howard is in the process of finalizing a contract buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies, and once that is complete, he is expected to sign a non-guaranteed contract with the Lakers.

However, league sources told ESPN that the deal comes with a stern warning from the Lakers: “Disrupt this team — and you’ll be gone.”

The Lakers have been in search of someone who could fill the paint with Anthony Davis and JaVale McGee, since they lost their newly-acquired center DeMarcus Cousins to a torn ACL in his left knee in July, that will most likely cause him to miss the season.

After Boogie's injury and the addition of Dwight Howard, here's what the Lakers' rotation could look like ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/AWXrZPz7g3 — ESPN (@espn) August 23, 2019

Howard and the Lakers have been down this road before in 2012-2013, but that partnership ended disappointingly after one season and a first-round sweep at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs.

Howard came to meet Lakers after dropping 25 pounds; showed his back was healthy. Lakers want him to protect rim/rebound in limited role. There was sense Howard realized he hit "rock bottom" and had been humbled. Still they'll judge him on actions, not words. He's been warned. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 23, 2019

The 33-year-old Howard has been trying to return to the success that saw him make eight All-Star teams, but he has struggled to find a consistent home since leaving the Houston Rockets in 2016.

The Lakers will be the fifth team for Howard since he signed with the Hawks in 2016, playing for Atlanta, Charlotte and Washington, while also being waived by Brooklyn and Memphis before ever suiting up for them.

In signing Howard to a non-guaranteed contract, if things don’t work out, the Lakers will have the flexibility to cut him without any cost before the league’s deadline to guarantee contracts for the season on Jan. 7.

Howard’s surgically repaired back appears to be healthy and he has shed 25 pounds, so maybe the Lakers will find lightning in a bottle this season. Stay tuned.

More from Heavy.com: Lakers roster & starting lineup after Howard signing

Brooks Koepka Takes Over Lead at TOUR Championship, Halfway Home to Winning $15 Million

DJ pranks Brooks.

Koepka heats up in Round 2.

Adam Scott's putter catches fire. That and more from Friday @playofffinale in The Takeaway. pic.twitter.com/4TmgSAPZXa — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 24, 2019

Brooks Koepka is halfway home to taking home a mind-boggling $15 million at the TOUR Championship, but it certainly will not be easy.

The four-time major champion shot his second 67 this week at East Lake to grab a one-shot lead heading into Saturday’s third round. The only problem is that the two players that trail him by one shot are two of the best players in the world, in Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas.

Nobody is taking the conservative route on No. 18. That includes @BKoepka. What an approach at the last. pic.twitter.com/Fg1weN5SsX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 23, 2019

With the new staggered scoring kicking off the tournament, Koepka began the week three shots behind No. 1-seeded Justin Thomas, but has erased the deficit in the first two rounds to take the solo lead at 13-under par.

McIlroy and Thomas, who are both at 12-under par, will be looking to hunt down Koepka over the weekend and become only the second player, next to Tiger Woods, to win the FedExCup twice (McIlroy won it in 2016, Thomas in 2017).

Only the replay does this shot justice. A low punch slice between two trees and over the water on No. 18.@McIlroyRory is holding nothing back at East Lake. pic.twitter.com/3BqxfqIHqq — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 23, 2019

There will be no better drama than watching three of the best golfers in the world battle it out for the next 36 holes with the season-long championship and $15 million on the line.

Saturday’s final pairing will feature Koepka and Thomas teeing off at 3:20 p.m. ET, while McIlroy will be in the group right before them, playing with Xander Schauffele, who stands only two shots back of Koepka.

Leaderboard heading into the third round:

Brooks Koepka (-13)

Rory McIlroy (-12)

Justin Thomas (-12)

Xander Schauffele (-11)

Paul Casey (-9)

SOCIAL RUNDOWN: Olympic Champion Skier Lindsey Vonn and NHL Superstar P.K. Subban Are Engaged

The sports power couple of Olympic Alpine skiing champion Lindsey Vonn and NHL superstar P.K. Subban are engaged.

The 30-year-old Subban, who was traded to the New Jersey Devils by the Nashville Predators this offseason, proposed last month at the couple’s home in Los Angeles, according to a Vogue article.

Yup… he shot his shot. Keeping that perfect scoring record lol https://t.co/Jk4lLasxYN — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) August 23, 2019

The couple first met two years ago at the Nickelodeon sports show. Vonn said in the Vogue article that she knew Subban was different right from the beginning:

“Right off the bat, I knew he was different. But I’d been married before, so I was pretty hesitant to let myself think that I could find someone that I would want to be married to again. After a few months of dating, I knew he was the one I wanted to be with, though. He makes me happy, and he’s so positive and energetic.”

In honor of @PKSubban1 and @lindseyvonn getting engaged, here's the story of how they first met and oh, always shoot your shot. 😂 pic.twitter.com/b4jt5ua46B — NHL (@NHL) August 23, 2019

The 34-year-old Vonn, who won three Olympic medals, one of which was gold, retired from the sport after this past February’s World Championships.

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Headlines

#Panthers QB Cam Newton is back in Charlotte and the official diagnosis is a mid-foot sprain. He had an X-Ray and other tests, and GM Marty Hurney says the team is “cautiously optimistic” that Newton will be ready for Week 1. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 23, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

Brooks Koepka takes a one-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas into Saturday’s third round at the TOUR Championship. Every stroke over the final 36 holes will be played under intense pressure, with $15 million being awarded late Sunday afternoon to the winner.: Today, 1-2:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 2:30-7 p.m. ET (NBC)

NFL: Preseason Week 3

The third week of preseason football continues tonight with a slate of seven games, highlighted by the Cowboys hosting the Texans at 7 p.m. ET on the NFL Network.

The full slate of games for Saturday is listed below:

Matchup Time TV (National) Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. ET NFL Network Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys 7 p.m. ET NFL Network Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts 7 p.m. ET New Orleans Saints at New York Jets 7:30 p.m. ET San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs 8 p.m. ET Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams 9 p.m. ET Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers 10 p.m. ET NFL Network

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here for it.