Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, August 15

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Wednesday, highlighted by Jay-Z defending the new partnership between the NFL and Roc Nation, while also talking about Colin Kaepernick.

We’ll also take a look at Cincinnati Reds’ rookie Aristides Aquino making MLB history with yet another home run and Tiger Woods looking to get back on track this week at the BMW Championship.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Thursday!

NFL’s New Partnership With Roc Nation Officially Announced; Jay-Z Defends Deal, Talks Kaepernick



The NFL’s new partnership with Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter’s entertainment company, Roc Nation, was officially announced on Wednesday at a news conference at Roc Nation’s offices.

The deal that calls for Carter’s company to lead the NFL’s endeavors in music and entertainment, has been under scrutiny via social media since news of the partnership first broke on Tuesday.

The NFL has teamed up with Jay-Z as part of a music and community activism deal that will allow the rapper to guide the iconic Super Bowl halftime show. pic.twitter.com/yQEp7gNiEB — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 14, 2019

Critics have shown their displeasure in Carter joining forces with the NFL. The basis of the detractors’ gripe rises from former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, a player Carter has publicly supported, being shut out of a job since 2016. During that season, Kaepernick initially sat and then knelt during the national anthem, in protest of police brutality and systemic oppression.

Both Carter and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell answered numerous questions regarding the prospective partnership and Kaepernick during the news conference on Wednesday.

“I think that we forget that Colin’s whole thing was to bring attention to social injustice, correct?” Jay-Z speaks on Colin Kaepernick in the wake of Roc Nation’s NFL deal https://t.co/bEM6vEvS1u pic.twitter.com/zuNruEUE9V — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 14, 2019

According to ESPN, Carter defended the deal, saying that this will be an opportunity to amplify the NFL’s Inspire Change initiative for social justice and uplift communities.

“We forget that Colin’s whole thing was to bring attention to social injustice,” said Carter. “In that case, this is a success. This is the next phase. There [are] two parts of protesting. You go outside and you protest, and then the company or the individual says, ‘I hear you. What do we do next?’

“For me it’s like action, [an] actionable item, what are we gonna do with it? Everyone heard, we hear what you’re saying, and everybody knows I agree with what you’re saying [in Kaepernick’s underlying message]. So what are we gonna do? You know what I’m saying? [Help] millions and millions of people, or we get stuck on Colin not having a job.”

When news broke of the deal on Tuesday, Carter spoke about the opportunity it was going to create to inspire change and strengthen communities.

“With its global reach, the National Football League has the platform and opportunity to inspire change across the country,” Carter said. “Roc Nation has shown that entertainment and enacting change are not mutually exclusive ideas — instead, we unify them. This partnership is an opportunity to strengthen the fabric of communities across America.”

With Carter by his side during Wednesday’s news conference, Goodell spoke about the positive impact he thought the partnership could create.

“I don’t think either one of us expected that this relationship wouldn’t have its critics,” Goodell said. “But you don’t let the critics or the negativity overwhelm the chance to do something really positive. We talked about this [Kaepernick’s situation].

“We talked about a variety of issues. When we first met, we talked about entertainment and how we do that. But the number one thing we went to was impact, that we can have an impact together, and that we can do some really positive things in our communities.”

Reds’ Aristides Aquino Makes MLB History, Becomes Fastest Player To Hit Nine Career Home Runs

Aristides Aquino is the fastest player ever (14 games) to hit his first 9 career HR. pic.twitter.com/Er7jzYIVRA — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) August 14, 2019

Cincinnati Reds’ rookie phenom Aristides Aquino continues to make history in the meteoric start to his Major League career.

Aquino hit a solo home run against the Nationals on Wednesday, becoming the fastest player in history to hit nine career homers, having needed only 14 games to accomplish the feat.

Hello everyone, Aristides Aquino hit his 9th home run in 14 games. He’s the first player in MLB history to do so. That is all. — atReds #BornToBaseball pic.twitter.com/JrxyYfI2eE — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 14, 2019

The 25-year-old rookie tied an MLB record this past Saturday when he homered in three consecutive innings against the Chicago Cubs. Aquino is now batting .386 with a 1.448 OPS in 13 games this season.

With the BMW Championship set to begin Thursday at Medinah, Tiger Woods says he feels "so much better" than last week, when he withdrew from the Northern Trust with a strained oblique.https://t.co/4UE3NJRYwN via @TeddyGreenstein pic.twitter.com/lKLPFUETdG — Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) August 15, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

The second week of NFL preseason football kicks off tonight with five games, highlighted by No. 1 overall draft pick Kyler Murray and the Cardinals taking on the Raiders.: Tonight, 8 p.m. ET: ESPN

2019 Little League World Series

Sixteen of the best youth baseball teams in the world square off for ten days in Williamsport, Pennsylvania beginning today. The team of 11- and 12-year-olds from Honolulu, Hawaii took home the 2018 title.

WHEN: Today (Opening Day)

Game 1: Caribbean Region vs. Australian Region (1 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 2: New England – Barrington, Rhode Island vs. Southeast – South Riding, Virginia (3 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 3: Asia-Pacific Region vs. Latin America Region (5 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 4: Midwest – Coon Rapids, Minnesota vs. Great Lakes – Bowling Green, Kentucky (7 p.m. ET, ESPN 2)

PGA TOUR: FedExCup Playoffs – THE BMW Championship

The second leg of three tournaments in this season’s FedExCup Playoffs will take place this weekend with the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club. The top 70 players in the season-long standings will be eligible to tee it up at Medinah.

The top 70 is set. Next stop, @BMWchamps.@JordanSpieth & @HV3_Golf made huge moves, while two players with double-digit wins will head home. https://t.co/6lwt7D2Bli — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 11, 2019

The top 30 in the FedExCup standings following the BMW Championship will advance to the TOUR Championship the following week at East Lake in Atlanta to play for the PGA TOUR’s top prize.

Tiger Woods will need a solo 11th-place finish or better to advance to the TOUR Championship.

WHEN: Today; First-round coverage of the BMW Championship begins at 3 p.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel

