Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, August 26

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Sunday, highlighted by Rory McIlroy winning the TOUR Championship to take the FedExCup title and a resounding, record-breaking $15 million payout.

We’ll also take a look at a Little League team from Louisiana making history at the Little League World Series and Aaron Judge coming through on a promise he made for a fan prior to Sunday’s game against the Dodgers.

All this and more as we jump-start a new week and get you up to speed with the sports world on this Monday!

Rory McIlroy Crowned FedExCup Champion, Takes Home Record-Setting $15 Million



Rory McIlroy vowed to play more tournaments in the U.S. and focus on the PGA TOUR this season, and that decision was fully validated in a victorious way Sunday, as the Northern Irishman capped a consistent run to win the season-long FedExCup title.

McIlroy trailed by one stroke heading into the final round but shot a 4-under 66 to surge to the top of the leaderboard and win the TOUR Championship by four strokes, taking home golf’s record payout of $15 million.

The 30-year-old four-time major winner joins Tiger Woods as the only players to capture the FedExCup title twice, having also had won it in 2016.

McIlroy had a field day at East Lake this week, ranking first in driving distance with 25 drives traveling over 320 yards, and also ranking first in strokes gained off-the-tee.

Rory McIlroy had 25 drives 320+ yards this week. 320

321

321

321

323

324

324

324

326

328

331

332

333

334

335

337

337

339

341

342

347

348

354

361

361#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/EJv88bmmkt — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 26, 2019

It was a marathon day for the world’s best golfers, who had to complete the weather-suspended third round from Saturday in the morning before teeing off for the final round.

McIlroy played in the final pairing with the world’s No. 1 ranked player, Brooks Koepka, who held a one-shot lead to start the final round.

McIlroy never seemed to be phased by the intense pressure of all that was on the line Sunday, as he distanced himself from the chasing pack on the back-nine, building a four-shot lead after 13 holes.

Koepka looked invincible for most of the weekend until he uncharacteristically fired his drive into the trees on No. 7 and wasn’t able to find the ball. He’d go on to double bogey the hole – a mistake that he would not recover from.

Xander Schauffele would end up being McIlroy’s biggest challenge late on Sunday. With Schauffele within two shots, McIlroy had to sink a clutch 8-foot putt on the 16th hole for par, which would end up being the round’s critical moment.

The 25-year-old Schauffele, who woke everyone up first thing on Sunday morning with his first career hole-in-one during the continuation of the third round, ended up finishing in second alone and pocketed $5 million.

🚨 ACE ALERT 🚨 Xander Schauffele makes a hole-in-one on the par-3 9th hole to take a share of the lead at the Tour Championship.pic.twitter.com/GLt0nEzlEX — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) August 25, 2019

Koepka would go on to shoot a disappointing 2-over par 72 to finish in a tie for third with Justin Thomas, which netted both stars $3.5 million.

Thomas began the tournament with a two-stroke lead at 10-under par, due to the PGA TOUR’s new staggered start based on how the players ranked in FedExCup standings heading into East Lake.

The 2017 FedExCup Champion, Thomas, was in the mix until he made a disastrous triple bogey on the 16th hole in third-round action on Sunday morning.

The season-long title was well-deserved for McIlroy, who won three tournaments including The PLAYERS Championship, and remarkably placed in the top 10 in 14 of his 19 starts.

Thank you to all the fans from around the world for your incredible support throughout the season especially those in Atlanta this week. It truly means so much to me. Now it’s time to celebrate! 🏆🍷 🎉 🥳 https://t.co/TChzWyr6uX — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) August 26, 2019

Time on the Lake … tough to beat. Good night from @PlayoffFinale. pic.twitter.com/JPyLntO2St — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 26, 2019

Louisiana Wins First Little League World Series Championship

The Little League team from River Ridge, a suburb of New Orleans, delivered Louisiana its first-ever Little League World Series title on Sunday, defeating the international champion Curacao 8-0 in the championship game.

What a moment! Louisiana wins its first ever #LLWS title 🎉 pic.twitter.com/WVF4WtjCiC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 25, 2019

Louisiana, representing the Southwest region, won six games in eight days after losing its opening game to Hawaii, becoming the first team since the tournament expanded in 2001 to win the title after falling in its first game.

The stars of the tournament for Louisiana came through in a big way during the championship game, with pitcher Egan Prather throwing a two-hit shutout and Reece Roussel adding an RBI double to his 17 base hits during the LLWS – a tournament record.

"I'll hit one for you tonight." Aaron Judge promises this fan he'll go yard ❤️ (via @R2C2) pic.twitter.com/WoLhFrQaU5 — SI MLB (@si_mlb) August 25, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

TENNIS: U.S. Open First Round

The U.S. Open will kick-off from Flushing, N.Y. on Monday and will feature a blockbuster match right off the bat on night one when Serena Williams takes on Maria Sharapova.

WHEN: Today, 12-6 p.m. ET (ESPN); 6-11 p.m. ET (ESPN 2)

MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers

A key late-summer series begins on Monday night between the NL Central-leading Cardinals and Brewers, who are only two games back of a Wild Card position.

WHEN: Tonight, 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

