Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, August 6

One Last Hurrah: Vince Carter Agrees to One-Year Contract With Hawks For Final Season

Vince Carter is returning to the Hawks, a league source tells @wojespn. If he plays in a game after January 1, 2020, he will be the first player in NBA history to play in 4 different decades. (via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/v9zZ6yY7xS — ESPN (@espn) August 5, 2019

The NBA’s definition of longevity, Vince Carter, will suit up for one final season with the Atlanta Hawks.

The 42-year-old agreed to a one-year deal on Monday to return to the Hawks for his final season. Carter will be playing in an NBA-record 22nd season, surpassing Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Garnett, Kevin Willis and Robert Parish, who all played 21 seasons in the league.

The eight-time NBA All-Star would become the first player in league history to play in a game in four different decades if he takes the floor in 2020, according to Elias Sports Bureau research.

Carter played in 76 regular-season games last season for the Hawks, averaging 7.4 points per game. He will spend his second straight season serving as a mentor for an Atlanta roster that has seven players under the age of 23.

The once above-the-rim superstar has played in 1,481 regular-season games and averaged 17 points per game in his illustrious career.

DOES IT GET ANY BETTER THAN THIS? Marlins’ Prospect Hits First MLB Homer During His Parents’ Live TV Interview

Pretty cool – Isan Diaz's 1st #MLB hit is a solo homer! Here's the scouting report on the #Marlins' No. 5 prospect: https://t.co/zBML13HyGH pic.twitter.com/rO3RZk17U1 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 5, 2019

The Miami Marlins’ No. 5 prospect Isan Díaz had a day on Monday that he soon won’t forget – and neither will his parents.

Díaz’s parents were being interviewed by the Marlins’ local television broadcast just as Díaz was stepping into the box to face the reigning National League Cy Young Winner, Jacob deGrom, in the sixth inning of the first game of a doubleheader with the Mets on Monday afternoon.

To the utter delight of his parents, Díaz cracked a ball over the right-field fence for his first career base hit/home run in his Major League debut. And it all played out on live television, as his parents reacted in real-time to the huge moment for their son.

Just hearing the excitement and joy in his father, Raul’s voice as Isan rounds the bases is amazing.

Marlins rookie Isan Diaz homered off Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom for his first MLB hit while his dad was being interviewed. His reaction was incredible 😄 pic.twitter.com/Wdd7wL2m4m — ESPN (@espn) August 5, 2019

.@JRvillar6 became the fifth Oriole in franchise history to hit for the cycle, and the third to do so at OPACY! #Birdland pic.twitter.com/tc8GZ5Nci6 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 6, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

MLB: Oakland Athletics at Chicago Cubs

The first-place Cubs continue their series with the Athletics, who trail in the race for the second American League Wild Card by only a 1/2 game.

WHEN: Tonight, 8:05 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network (Out-of-market only)

PGA TOUR: FedExCup Playoffs – THE NORTHERN TRUST

The FedExCup Playoffs get underway this week with THE NORTHERN TRUST at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.

This year’s PGA postseason will consist of just three tournaments, with the top 70 players in the standings following THE NORTHERN TRUST advancing to the BMW Championship. The top 30 will then book a trip to East Lake for the TOUR Championship, which will begin on August 22nd.

Tiger Woods will be teeing it up this week for the first time since his disappointing missed cut at The Open Championship.

WHEN: Thursday; First-round coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on Golf Channel

