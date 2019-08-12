WWE SummerSlam: Results & Must See Moments [WATCH]

It was an incredible night in Toronto for the WWE Universe and Summer Slam. Legends from Canada appeared to the cheers of their home nation and title matches dominated the evening.

WWE’s highly-anticipated event and the second-biggest pay-per-view of the year featured a 12-match card that saw most current champions retain their titles.

Here are the results from the card and the must-see moments from each match.

Cruiserweight Championship: Drew Gulak [C] def. Oney Lorcan

The opening match from the kickoff show was short as Gulak delivered a punch to Lorcan’s throat while the official wasn’t looking, leading to a quick pinfall.

Buddy Murphy def. Apollo Crews

After a pretty strong start to the match by Murphy, Erick Rowan made sure Murphy knew not to accuse him of anything anymore. A few weeks back, Murphy said Rowan was responsible for an attempted attack on Roman Reigns. Rowan’s attack ended with a powerbomb into the ring.

Edge Makes an Appearance

It had been a while since we had seen Hall-of-Famer Edge in a WWE ring. While Elias was performing his usual slandering song about the city of Toronto. Right after noting he was heading to L.A. like Kawhi Leonard, Edge, who lives not far from Toronto, made his entrance. The legend delivered a spear to Elias much to the appreciation of the crowd at Scotiabank Arena.

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Alexa Bliss / Nikki Cross [C] def. The IIconics

After The IIconics lost their titles in a fatal four-way during the week, they invoked their rematch to close out the kick-off show. Not a great match in regards to technical ability, but Bliss hit Peyton Royce with her finishing move Twisted Bliss for the win while Cross kept Billie Kaye occupied outside the ring.

RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch [C] def. Natalya

A submission match for the title didn’t disappoint. Natalya, fighting in her native country with her uncle, Bret Hart, backstage, was the hands-down favorite. Both competitors had to use their submission move in order to win. The two traded blows, Becky applying her Dis-Arm-Her and Natalya hitting back with a sharpshooter ON THE ROPES. They even tried to deploy each other’s submission at one point. With Becky looking trapped in the Sharpshooter, she managed to reverse into a Dis-Arm-Her and force the tap.

Goldberg def. Dolph Ziggler

Saw this one coming. Dolph delivered a couple quick kicks, but three spears later Goldberg walked out victorious in one of the more routine, predictable wins on the card.

United States Championship: A.J. Styles [C] def. Ricochet

Looks like Styles is back to his former full-heel self. Using outside interference from partners Gallows and Anderson, he was able to successfully fight off the triumphant effort from Ricochet and delivered a fierce Styles Clash to put away the challenger. Gallows and Anderson added insult to injury with a Magic Killer after the match. Ricochet will be champion soon as his popularity continues to rise.

Innovation on 💯.@KingRicochet just showed the world why he's a true superhero at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/P78CiAzZVs — WWE (@WWE) August 12, 2019

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley [C] def. Ember Moon

Ember Moon carried the momentum throughout much of the match, hitting a near fall midway through. But Bayley countered and eventually landed a Bayley-to-Belly to retain.

Kevin Owens def. Shane McMahon

Guess this means we get more of K.O…yay? Fighting in his home country, Owens pulled out all the stops to make sure he wouldn’t lose (and forcibly quit) by taking out the refs and using a chair to vanquish the Best in the Woooorld, Shane McMahon.

Charlotte Flair def. Trish Stratus

Could this have been a passing of the torch moment? Stratus had Flair in a Figure 8 and hit Stratusfaction and Chick Kick to put her opponent on the ropes, but Flair forced a late tap-out to defeat the legend in her home city.

WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston [C] vs. Randy Orton – Double Countout

Orton landed an RKO late in the match with Kingston rolling out of the ring. As Orton looked to get him back inside and finish the job, he shared a little trash talk with Kofi’s kids. Bad idea. That led to a double count-out and Kingston going berzerk, using a kendo stick to exact revenge. It was a wrong turn for a match that looked to be heading towards an exciting finish.

Bray Wyatt def. Finn Balor

😲

That’s one way to describe that match. Wyatt, dressed as ‘The Fiend’, delivered a terrifying mandible claw move to Finn Balor to close out a short, awe-inspiring match. And holy cow was Wyatt a creature of terror.

Universal Championship: Seth Rollins def. Brock Lesnar [C]

The lone title to change hands on the night. A batters Rollins fulfilled his promise earlier in the week to beat Lesnar, doing so by landing a trio of stomps and a splash onto the announcer’s table in a main event match that didn’t disappoint.